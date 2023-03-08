Revolutionary measuring tool, Moasure® ONE™, to feature at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

WARWICK, United Kingdom, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moasure®, the brand behind the world's first motion-based measuring tool, Moasure® ONE™, is exhibiting at CONEXPO-CON/AGG from 14th-18th March 2023, delivering live demonstrations of its revolutionary device that's quietly transforming the construction industry.

Meet Moasure ONE: Digitally measure irregular shapes, perimeter/distance, and rapidly calculate area, while factoring in gradients and elevations – view detailed 3D drawings on-screen in real time. (PRNewswire)

Offering a new way for professionals to measure complex spaces, pocket-sized Moasure ONE is making a name for itself as the tool of choice for rapidly calculating the area of indoor and outdoor spaces, and measuring changes in elevation.

Following Moasure's attendance at the 50th Anniversary of the World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas in January, the company won two accolades at the inaugural Innovative Product Awards, in collaboration with ConstructioNext: the Industry Choice Award – General Construction Tools & Equipment, voted for by professionals in the concrete and construction industry, and an Expert's Choice Award for sustainable innovation.

Additionally, Moasure has been ranked in the top 15% of the 2023 FT 1000, and is the fastest-growing UK company in the Manufacturing sector according to the Financial Times and Statista. Its exponential growth is expected to continue throughout this year and beyond.

What makes Moasure ONE different?

Designed for time-poor professionals, Moasure ONE replaces traditional, error-prone measuring tools, allowing experts in the construction industry to quickly and accurately estimate jobs.

Working without requiring phone signal or GPS – which many measuring devices rely on – it uses accelerometers, gyroscopes and advanced, proprietary algorithms to measure its own movement in 3D.

This powerful motion-based technology allows users to measure and draw simultaneously, capturing data as the device moves from one point to another. Paired by Bluetooth with Moasure's app, Moasure PRO, comprehensive 3D drawings can be viewed on-screen in real time.

With Moasure PRO, completed diagrams can be shared with colleagues and clients, with the ability to export measurement drawings in a variety of formats, including PDF, CSV and DXF file types.

The free-to-use tap-to-export feature enables Moasure users to rapidly generate project estimates and customer quotes by sending measurement data to popular software such as AutoCAD®, Vectorworks®, MeasureSquare, SketchUp and others.

Construction professional, Carl Anso, said: 'Where have you been…?

Outstanding efficient device. Saves time, correctly measures and inputs into CAD/SketchUp seamlessly. Easy to learn. A must-have in construction!'

What can Moasure ONE actually measure?

Moasure ONE captures irregular shapes, measures perimeter and distance, and rapidly calculates area, while factoring in gradients and elevations.

Take measurements where obstacles or absence of line of sight limit the use of traditional measuring tools, placing the device either side of the obstacle to effectively eliminate it from a measurement. Users can also measure multiple areas in relation to each other, with a feature called 'Layers'.

Measure single-handedly, with Moasure STICK

Developed using customer feedback, Moasure STICK is a lightweight, ergonomic, telescopic pole accessory for Moasure ONE. Moasure STICK reduces the need for awkward reaching or bending over while measuring, and offers easier access to those hard-to-reach corners.

With a protective, cushioned enclosure for Moasure ONE, and an integrated universal smartphone holder for easy app access, measure single-handedly with ease. Moasure STICK comes with a branded bag, making measuring on the move even easier.

See Moasure ONE in action at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

To see what Moasure ONE is capable of, and to find out why it's fast-becoming a must-have tool for construction industry professionals, visit CONEXPO-CON/AGG at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 14th-18th March 2023, and find Moasure at Booth N10623.

The Moasure team will be performing live demonstrations and offering an exclusive discount code to trade show attendees.

