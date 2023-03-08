Jared Jacobs Joins Night Studios as Vice President of Development

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Night , an Austin-based talent management company, has announced the hiring of Jared Jacobs as vice president of development for Night Studios, the company's original content production arm.

Night Logo (PRNewswire)

Night Studios helps digitally-native artists create and package their own shows for television, podcasts, and other streaming platforms. In his role, Jacobs will oversee the creation and distribution of original content for a talent roster that garners more than 5 billion views per month across YouTube and Twitch. Night's productions will span across all genres, including scripted, unscripted, animated, live event, feature films, podcasts, and documentary programming.

"Night Studios is uniquely positioned to merge the creative passion and engaged audiences of the biggest digital creators in the world with the distribution and star-making capabilities of traditional media," said Alex Piper, Head of Night Studios. "Jared will help us develop a slate of unique multi-format and multi-genre programming that is as diverse as the creators we represent."

Jacobs has specialized in unscripted and non-fiction programming throughout his eight-year career. He joins Night Studios after serving as director of development at Unrealistic Ideas, an unscripted production company co-founded by Mark Wahlberg. Before that, he spent more than two years at Blumhouse Productions, where he contributed to unscripted series such as HBO's "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" and Netflix's "Our Father." Jacobs began his career with William Morris Endeavor.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Night team and to help build out our original content arm," Jacobs said. "Night is the preeminent talent management company in the digital space, representing the biggest and best creators in the world. I look forward to working with our creators to develop intellectual property and programming that brings the core DNA of their creative content to the premium space."

Night Studios operates out of Los Angeles.

About Night

Night is a next-gen talent representation platform for the world's best artists, helping them reach their full potential as entertainers and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2015 by Reed Duchscher, a former sports agent turned talent manager, Night represents more than 50 of the biggest digital creators in the world, including MrBeast, Dream, and Unspeakable. To learn more, visit night.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Night