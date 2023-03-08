Hallcon Accelerates Expansion with Acquisition of Operations Center in Redmond, Washington

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon, a leading provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, today announced the acquisition of a new property in Redmond, Wash., that will serve as the organization's primary Operations Center supporting the Seattle region. This nearly four-acre property will support up to 150 vehicles and will feature advanced power and charging capabilities for Electric Vehicles (EVs), a state-of-the-art maintenance facility, vehicle cleaning, and advanced operations technology.

"Sustainable transportation is a passion for our organization," said John R. Stoiber, Hallcon President & CEO. "This expansion in the Seattle region is one of many strategic investments we are making to support our clients' commuter and shuttle needs along with their transition to fully electric fleets."

Hallcon established a bold vision for sustainable transportation in 2017 to help clients achieve an effective transition to EV technology and infrastructure. Since then, the organization has invested significantly in expertise, technology, and infrastructure to support the transition to sustainable transportation. The company is now rapidly expanding its commercial EV fleet and is increasing charging capabilities across multiple locations in North America.

"Hallcon is proud to be at the forefront of sustainable transportation and we will continue to push ourselves and our clients to be leaders in EV infrastructure and expertise," continued Stoiber. "We are working directly with power companies and other agencies on critical charging infrastructure projects and are electrifying several new facilities. We are also in the process of acquiring additional properties to support other critical regions throughout the country."

Hallcon supports clients in the Seattle region with turnkey mobility solutions that streamline commuting, connect campuses, provide businesses with easy access to local transit facilities, and move riders on-demand. The company's broad range of solutions alleviates parking and congestion issues while removing single occupancy vehicles from the road and promoting alternative forms of transportation.

ABOUT HALLCON

Hallcon is a mobility and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for clients such as technology companies, manufacturers, railroads, universities, corporate business parks, hospitals, airports, public transportation agencies, and more. The company provides essential transportation services, including multi-mode operations, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, technology, analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience enhancement. For more information, visit hallcon.com.

