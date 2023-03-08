Airgap Networks Selected to Join 5G Open Innovation Lab Development Program, Extending Zero Trust Security to Private 5G

Airgap Handpicked to Join 5G OI Lab's Elite Batch 7 Spring Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airgap Networks, the innovation leader in Zero Trust security for OT, has formally joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab's ("5GOILab") Batch 7 Spring 2023 program. The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprises, industry partners, and investors that come together and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.

Airgap Networks (PRNewswire)

Every new environment, including 5G, is a new Zero Trust challenge for network security teams.

"We feel honored to be selected by 5G Open Innovation Lab to help accelerate private 5G adoption," said Ritesh Agrawal, CEO, Airgap Networks. "Every new environment, including 5G, is a new Zero Trust challenge for network security teams. We want to help dramatically accelerate the adoption of edge computing and private 5G by bringing scalable Zero Trust segmentation and network access to these environments. The more 5G develops a reputation for being easy to secure, the faster adoption will be."

Airgap joins 14 other participants in the seventh cohort of the 12-week program, getting underway this week to develop solutions encompassing a broad range of technologies including AI, advanced robotics, drone and vehicle automation technologies, cybersecurity, and more, all leveraging 5G capabilities.

About 5G Open Innovation Lab: Over the course of 4 years, the Lab has managed to bring on board a range of top-tier corporate and industry partners from around the world. This impressive list includes companies such as Accenture, Amdocs, Avanade, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Ericsson, F5, GAF (Standard Industries), Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, SK Telecom, Spirent, T-Mobile, and VMware. Additionally, the Lab has supported the growth of 101 multi-stage enterprise startups, which collectively raised a total of $1.641B in venture capital.

About Airgap Networks (https://airgap.io)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Airgap is the innovation leader in delivering Zero Trust network security. With Airgap, you can easily isolate every endpoint, authenticate every transaction, and surgically stop ransomware propagation. Go from a patchwork of vulnerable legacy devices and applications to a fully segmented Zero Trust network in only a few hours. Airgap's patented solution requires no agents, no APIs, and no significant changes to hardware.

Contact

Spring Sanchez

Airgap Networks

(585) 202-0332

spring@airgap.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airgap Networks Inc.