Tom Homan and The America Project Present Border 911 -- WATERTOWN, NY

A first-ever solutions-oriented border event helping communities learn how to take action on Fentanyl Deaths, Child Sex and Human Trafficking, and Border Security

WATERTOWN, N.Y., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the media are invited to join The America Project's Border 911 event on Saturday, March 25, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 192 Bellew Avenue, Watertown, NY 13601 for the first-ever solutions-oriented border event in Jefferson County, New York.

The America Project is raising awareness about the border crises our Nation is facing and asking that parents, teachers, local business owners, community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, active-duty military veterans, and all those who care about the safety of our children, Americans and those affected by illegal immigration to attend this important event.

Border 911 speakers include Tom Homan (former Acting Director of ICE and border expert), Victor Avila, (retired Special Agent with expertise in child and human sex trafficking and cartel activities), Jaeson Jones, (former Captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counter-terrorism Division), who will present horrific, true stories about what is really happening at our borders and in our communities and what We The People can do to stop this humanitarian crisis plaguing our communities. Every state is a border state!

The America Project is an America First, non-profit organization defending rights and freedoms, election integrity, and border security to save America. To learn more about The America Project's efforts and how you can get involved, please visit: https://americaproject.com

8388 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 293

Sarasota, FL 34238

Email: info@AmericaProject.com

For more information contact:

Ms. Robin Ridley, Robin.ext@AmericaProject.com

Ms. Suzette Brown, SuzBrown@cox.net

