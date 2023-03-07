PURECARS HAS BEEN NAMED A 2023 GOOGLE PREMIER PARTNER

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today it has achieved 2023 Premier Partner status, the highest tier of the Google Partners program.

Google recently recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe. PureCars was one of a select group of companies to be designated as Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

"We're delighted to have been recognized again as a Google Premier Partner," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at PureCars. "We pride ourselves in providing innovative digital marketing solutions across our customer base and earning Premier Partner status with Google reflects these efforts. We look forward to our continued partnership in 2023."

The Google Partners program underwent significant changes in 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner, through advanced program requirements and offering Premier Partner benefits to promote growth and success with Google Ads. In 2023, the program continues to support its Premier Partners and their clients.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for 2023. These companies are among the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective countries. It's a true accomplishment, one that signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, in forging new client relationships, and in helping clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers build smart online strategies and drive long-term success," said Marcin Karnowski, Senior Director of Ads Marketing.

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealers win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Our unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics provide dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, maintain compliance with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. Visit www.purecars.com to learn more.

