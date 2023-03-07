NICE Recovery Systems Partners with Aspen Medical Products to Launch Integrated Bracing and Cold Compression Solution

BOULDER, Colo. and IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NICE Recovery Systems (NICE), an invention company in the sports and injury recovery space, and Aspen Medical Products (ASPEN), the industry leader in solutions for mobility and pain management, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that aims to bring more precise recovery and pain management solutions to patients and medical professionals alike.

NICE Recovery Partners with Aspen Medical Products to Launch First-Ever Integrated Bracing and Cold Compression Solution

The partnership leverages NICE's advanced cold compression technology with Aspen's effective bracing solutions to deliver pain management and post-operative care to patients recovering from surgery or injury. NICE therapy pads seamlessly attach to the market-leading Vista Cervical Collar and the Horizon 637, allowing patients to receive cold therapy pneumatic compression in an all-in-one, easy-to-use device. This reduces symptoms of swelling, assists with lymphatic drainage and improves recovery outcomes.

"Integrating our groundbreaking NICE iceless cold and compression system with Aspen's world-renowned Vista Cervical Collar and Horizon brace will provide unparalleled relief and recovery to thousands of patients," said Michael Ross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NICE Recovery Systems. "Our two companies share a passion for U.S.-based innovation, manufacturing and service and we are proud to have co-created such powerful tools for injury and surgery recovery."

The NICE system delivers precise cold therapy without ice – with programmable and customizable pneumatic compression – and has been quickly adopted by clinicians as a tool to help people recover faster and manage pain.

"Aspen's partnership with NICE Recovery Systems affirms our commitment to furthering innovation in mobility and pain management," said Jim Cloar, Aspen's Chief Executive Officer. "Our bracing solutions now deliver additional therapies with NICE cold compression therapy while retaining the same trusted fit and functionality, bringing patients unmatched pain control and post-operative care."

The system will be unveiled and available for demonstration at Spine Summit in Miami Beach, Florida on March 16. Visit booth #227 for more information.

Clinicians with post-operative patients or patients in need of pain management should visit nicerecovery.com to contact a representative. To review the comprehensive bracing solutions provided by Aspen Medical Products, visit www.aspenmp.com .

ABOUT NICE RECOVERY SYSTEMS

NICE is an invention company in the sports and injury recovery space. Its NICE1 iceless cold and compression therapy tool has established itself as the market leader in technology and design embraced by leading orthopedic surgeons, athletic trainers and professional athletes, including the Steadman Clinic, CU Sports Medicine, New York Yankees and US Ski & Snowboard Team. NICE technology is designed and manufactured in the United States at its headquarters in Boulder, CO. www.nicerecovery.com

