Corteva Agriscience Announces Commercial Launch of Vorceed™ Enlist® Corn Products

INDIANAPOLIS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience today announced plans for the commercial launch of Vorceed™ Enlist® corn products. U.S. farmers will access Vorceed Enlist corn technology across Pioneer® seeds, Dairyland Seed® and Brevant® seeds through the exclusive Corteva Horizon Network in areas of high corn rootworm (CRW) pressure in the Corn Belt.

"We're excited to bring the next generation of corn seed innovation to help farmers protect their yields from corn rootworm pressure," said Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit for Corteva Agriscience. "Vorceed Enlist corn technology is designed to enable more flexibility for farmers to manage their corn rootworm acres and provides the added benefit to control late-season emerged broadleaf weed pressures."

Vorceed Enlist corn combines three modes of action for above-ground insect protection and three modes of action for below-ground insect protection – including RNAi technology. It also includes tolerance to four herbicides – glyphosate, glufosinate, 2,4-D choline and FOP – to help improve resistant weed management.

Corteva's corn portfolio today is comprised of elite genetics, advanced biotech trait options and best-in-class seed treatments. Future product innovations will build on our solid foundation of delivering a premium product performance through exclusive, tailored genetics and trait packages like Vorceed Enlist technology and anticipated future products like PowerCore® Enlist® Refuge Advanced® corn. *

The new Corteva Horizon Network builds on the success of the PhytoGen® Horizon Network to give select farmers in the United States first access to use emerging products and technologies – like Vorceed Enlist corn products – across several Corteva seed brands.

"The Corteva Horizon Network will enable farmers with the first opportunity to see our latest seed innovations aimed at helping them increase productivity and profitability," said Glenn. "Working with innovative farmers to gather their impressions of our newest and most promising developments will help us better bring products to market and ensure farmers are set up for success."

Current introductory plans for Vorceed Enlist corn include:

2023: Early access for select farmers through the Corteva Horizon Network

Mid-decade: Expected advancement of a broader set of genetic backgrounds, making more maturities available, and expansion to Canada

Mid- to late-decade: Vorceed Enlist corn is anticipated to become the lead triple-stack offering from Corteva for CRW acres

Corteva expects farmers across the Corn Belt to participate in the Corteva Horizon Network. Participants will enjoy priority-level support from Corteva through access to R&D information, local field teams and leadership, and product training.

For more information, contact your local Pioneer or Dairyland Seed sales representative or Brevant seeds retailer.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovations, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

The Vorceed™ Enlist® corn product is not yet available for sale in Canada. Corteva Agriscience is a member of Excellence Through Stewardship® (ETS). Corteva Agriscience products are commercialized in accordance with ETS Product Launch Stewardship Guidance and in compliance with the Corteva Agriscience policies regarding stewardship of those products. In line with these guidelines, our product launch process for responsible launches of new products includes a longstanding process to evaluate export market information, value chain consultations, and regulatory functionality. Growers and end-users must take all steps within their control to follow appropriate stewardship requirements and confirm their buyer's acceptance of the grain or other material being purchased. For more detailed information on the status of a trait or stack, please visit www.biotradestatus.com. Excellence Through Stewardship® is a registered trademark of Excellence Through Stewardship.

PowerCore® multi-event technology developed by Corteva Agriscience and Monsanto. PowerCore® is a registered trademark of Monsanto Technology LLC. Always follow IRM, grain marketing and all other stewardship practices and pesticide label directions. Bt products may not yet be registered in all states. Check with your seed representative for the registration status in your state. * The PowerCore® Enlist® Refuged Advanced® trait is not yet available for sale or distribution in the U.S.; limited quantities available in Canada for 2023. Liberty®, LibertyLink® and the Water Droplet Design are registered trademarks of BASF.

™ ® Trademarks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies. © 2023 Corteva.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's expectations related to regulatory approvals, product development, product offerings and product, financial or sustainability performance are forward-looking statements. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements or other estimates is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as modified by subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

