BayCare Opens New Hospital in Wesley Chapel

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, today opened its newest state-of-the-art hospital in Wesley Chapel, located in Pasco County. BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, which broke ground in Dec. 2020, is now accepting patients needing emergency services.

BayCare has invested $246 million to provide Pasco County residents with a new choice for health care services.

"We're thrilled to open our 16th hospital in the heart of Wesley Chapel," said Stephanie Conners, BayCare CEO and president. "This facility will expand access to convenient and high-quality care and address the needs of that growing community."

The 86-bed, 318,000-square-foot hospital will provide comprehensive medical services and health care resources including an emergency department, an intensive care unit with virtual-monitoring beds, diagnostic services such as imaging and lab, and surgical services.

"We can't believe the day has come," said Rebecca Schulkowski, president of BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel. "We are proud of our team and grateful to everyone who has welcomed us to this community. We are eager to help serve patients and their families and meet their health care needs."

BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, located at 4501 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, is one of BayCare's newest facilities in Pasco County. The new hospital will be more convenient for existing patients while also giving residents more options when choosing a provider. BayCare currently serves that community with behavioral health, home health services, physician offices, other ambulatory services and easy access to its other 15 hospitals across the region.

For more information, visit BayCareWesleyChapel.org.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. Its Medicare Advantage insurance, BayCarePlus, is among the region's few 5-star-rated plans and the system is ranked in the top 20% by Fortune/Merative. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

About BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel

BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel opened in March 2023 as an 86-bed, state-of-the-art hospital centrally located in the heart of a growing community on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard just south of State Road 54. Serving Pasco, Hernando and northern Hillsborough counties, the new hospital offers comprehensive medical services and health care resources including emergency care, surgical services, GI endoscopy, imaging, intensive care, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and outpatient services such as lab and a breast center. BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel features all-private rooms and is specially designed to make patients and visitors as comfortable as possible during their hospital experience. The hospital is located at 4501 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, Florida. For more information: BayCareWesleyChapel.org

