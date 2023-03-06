Fresenius Kidney Care Renews Commitment to Kidney Health Education with Second Year Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Partnership

Partnership Supports the Clubs' Healthy Habits Program and National Days of Advocacy Event

WALTHAM, Mass., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Kidney Care, the nation's leader in kidney care services and education, is donating $275,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to educate youth across the country on kidney health and to support BGCA's advocacy efforts. This is an extension of Fresenius Kidney Care's partnership with the national organization to incorporate healthy living and active learning into the Club Experience.

Fresenius Kidney Care and Boys & Girls Clubs of America (PRNewswire)

A new aspect of the partnership this year, Fresenius Kidney Care is supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America's youth advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. During its National Advocacy Days event, leaders from Boys & Girls Clubs across the country harness the power of their voice to advocate for positive change and critical support from elected officials. Their advocacy has resulted in substantial funding increases and policy wins that move the needle on issues facing America's youth.

Fresenius Kidney Care has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Healthy Habits by activating "The Kidney Kid Program" in 20 local Boys & Girls Clubs. "The Kidney Kid Program" is an education module hosted by Fresenius Kidney Care employee volunteers for youth, their families, and caregivers to teach the importance of kidney health. Fresenius Kidney Care volunteers spend time with Club kids to discuss the importance of eating fruits and vegetables, exercising, and recommending other healthy actions to keep their kidneys healthy. Club participants complete challenges in activity books, play games, enjoy healthy snacks, and participate in fun physical activities. The partnership continues through 2023 at select Clubs across the country.

"It's fitting that we announce this donation during National Kidney Month," said Fresenius Kidney Care President Dennis Kogod. "This is a time when we try to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease (CKD), one of the world's fastest growing chronic ailments. Educating kids now about the importance of nutrition, exercise, and overall healthy habits means a healthier future for them and our country."

The partnership between Fresenius Kidney Care and Boys & Girls Clubs of America could have a significant impact as Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe placing, caring mentors, and life-enhancing experiences to more than 3.6 million young people at nearly 5,000 locations across the nation.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fresenius Kidney Care and add their participation to our 2023 National Advocacy Days," said Chastity Mitchell, National Vice President, Advocacy & Government Relations at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Their support is enabling a set of our Clubs, several of which have participated in The Kidney Kid Program and serve communities suffering from hunger, to advocate for support on critical food security issues facing our youth."

During National Kidney Month, Fresenius Kidney Care supports worldwide efforts to raise awareness about kidney health, as 1 in 7 American adults are estimated to have kidney disease, but because symptoms are hard to identify without getting tested, 90% don't know they have it.1 That's why CKD is known as a "silent disease" in its early stages, and why throughout March, the company is spreading the word about the importance of getting screened and detecting kidney disease early. Learn more by visiting https://www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com/KidneyMonth.

References

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States, 2021. Atlanta, GA: US Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 2021.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care provides kidney care education, dialysis treatment, and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Scott Sayres

Scott.Sayres@FreseniusMedicalCare.com

+1 (940) 297-56784

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Eliza Lynch

ELynch@bgca.org

(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.