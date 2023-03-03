OAK & IRON Unveils WAVE Series: World's First Smart Cordless Outdoor Inflator

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OAK & IRON, a world leader in the outdoor recreation market, today announced the launch of the WAVE Pro, the industry's first cordless high-pressure pump designed for outdoor use. More information can be found on the Kickstarter landing page.
The WAVE Pro boasts dual motors, providing users with a powerful and efficient inflatable solution. With the ability to inflate a paddle board from 0 to 15 PSI in just 6.5 minutes, the WAVE Pro is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who demand fast and effortless inflation.
- High-Pressure Pump with Fast Inflation Speed
The WAVE Pro is equipped with dual motors that bring more power to the product, allowing it to fully inflate a paddle board (245 * 76 * 12.5 CM) from 0 to 15 PSI in 6.5 minutes.
- 6.5-Inch Ultra-Large Screen with Real-Time Information
The 6.5-inch ultra-large screen provides real-time information, including inflation pressure and battery life, ensuring a super-friendly user experience.
- Highly Versatile Use for Outdoor and Home Backyard
With a 27.6 Inch/70 cm extra-long air hose and six air nozzles, the WAVE Pro is perfect for inflating and deflating a wide range of outdoor and water sports gear, including paddle boards, inflatable boats/kayaks/pools, air beds, and more.
- Cordless, Powerful, and Easy to Use
The WAVE Pro is cordless, making it easy to use and transport. Its 6,000 mAh power battery allows you to fill up to three paddle boards & kitesurfing kites at once. 0-20 PSI that covers most high-pressure inflation needs.
- Dual-Use with Quick Deflation Mode
In addition to inflation mode, the WAVE Pro also features a quick deflation mode with auto-off functions, providing a complete solution for inflating and deflating gear.
- Two-Motor Design with Two-Stage Powerful Inflatable Airflow
The WAVE Pro features a two-motor design with two-stage powerful inflatable airflow, including TURBO mode (350 L/Min) and pressure-up mode (70 L/Min), making it the most powerful pump on the market.
- Intelligent Inflation and Accurate Real-Time Pressure Monitoring
The WAVE Pro features intelligent inflation and accurate real-time pressure monitoring up to 0.1 PSI, ensuring that your gear is inflated to the correct pressure.
The OAK & IRON WAVE Pro is now available for order. Order now and experience the convenience of high-pressure and fast inflation for your outdoor and water sports gear.
About OAK & IRON
We're a team of problem solvers with diverse backgrounds. Our core team consists of engineers and designers who have previously built Microsoft's ODM products. Other teammates and board members include an ex-Goldman Sachs junior trader and a medical doctor from a pre-IPO NYSE company. We all share a passion for outdoor and water sports, and our goal is to build a company that offers excellent products to make those experiences carefree.
Media Contacts:
Tracey, Head of Marketing: marketing@oakiron.tech
