Clearwater Analytics Wins IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year from Insurance Asset Risk Awards 2023

Clearwater's Investment Platform Enables Investors to Comply with IFRS 9

BOISE, Idaho, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has won the IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year for its flexible analysis and reporting capabilities that play a critical part in helping financial institutions streamline their investment operations, maximize their investment portfolio data, and be successful as they implement IFRS 9.

Clearwater Analytics wins the IFRS 9 solution provider of the year award. (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted with this recognition. It lets financial institutions know that Clearwater can easily handle the classification and measurement needs required under IFRS 9," said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe, Clearwater Analytics. "We see tremendous momentum from our clients and new buyers around our technology platform and client services. Clearwater has a special responsibility to anticipate and understand regulations and ensure our technology and services are robust and compliant, making the adoption of IFRS 9 simple for them."

Clearwater's team of regulatory experts helps organizations develop and execute their plan for IFRS 9 compliance. Clearwater's solution is equipped with the data management and reporting tools needed to successfully adopt IFRS 9 and offers the flexibility to meet the unique needs of businesses of any size.

Specifically, for each account, Clearwater applies the measurement and classification category advised and updates this upon client instruction when needed. Clearwater uploads and tracks clients ECL allowances and allowance stages, so that ECL roll-forward disclosures can be automatically produced.

This award is the latest in a line of increasing industry recognition for Clearwater, which includes Technology Provider of the Year, Best Reg Tech Solution, and Technology Firm of the Year. These awards underscore the competitive advantage, high data quality improvements, and significant efficiencies the Clearwater platform delivers to its clients.

Clearwater's complete IFRS 9 implementation checklist helps clients establish compliance processes for IFRS 9 and can be found here. To learn more, speak to a Clearwater expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics