Zinus Introduces a New Collection of Living Room Essentials Fit for Any Host

Popular e-commerce brand expands its living room offerings with new sectionals, an award-winning sling chair, and TV stands

TRACY, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global e-commerce mattress and furniture company Zinus is announcing a new line of living room essentials, made with design and comfort in mind for easy hosting and even better lounging. Each new piece in Zinus' latest collection promises high quality style at an affordable price – all with hassle-free assembly for a quick and easy setup – so all you have to do is sit back and relax.

Zinus is announcing a new line of living room essentials, made with design and comfort in mind for easy hosting and even better lounging. (PRNewswire)

"Our new collection of living room essentials makes sprucing up your home easier than ever before," said Jen Cha, President of Zinus. "With our customers' needs top of mind, these pieces are made to last and don't compromise comfort and style – or break the bank. Plus, with so many fabric colors and wood finishes to choose from, there's bound to be a piece for everyone that makes their space feel brand new again."

Zinus' new collection of living room furniture features two sectionals, a design-forward sling chair, and three new TV stands, guaranteed to elevate all living spaces:

The Jamison Collection : Featuring four sizes and a patented capsule bracket system – which was presented with a GOOD DESIGN® Award for multiple configuration possibilities – the Jamison Collection is truly able to adapt to different design and space needs. Made with high quality memory foam and easy-to-clean performance fabric, expect years of lounging and ergonomic support from the best seat in the house. With prices ranging from $1,969 - $2,959 , the Jamison Collection is now available at Zinus.com .

Hudson Convertible Sectional : Created to fit smaller spaces, the Hudson Convertible Sectional offers a versatile chaise-to-ottoman design that can be easily detached and converted into an extra seat or coffee table. Featuring a durable wooden frame, sleek grey upholstery, and foam cushions for supportive seating, this affordable sectional is sure to complement any smaller space. Priced under $679.99 , the Hudson Convertible Sectional is now available at Zinus.com and Amazon .

Aidan Sling Accent Chair : With its modern silhouette and mix of metal and neutral upholstery, the GOOD DESIGN® Award -winning Aidan Sling Accent Chair is the perfect piece to accentuate any room. Created with shredded biofoam and soft, textured fabric, the seat molds to your shape for the ultimate comfort and style. Priced under $159.99 , the Aidan Sling Accent Chair is now available at Zinus.com , Amazon , and other major retailers.

The Wade, Bennett, and Camden TV Stands : Designed with a timeless wood finish and convenient storage options, Zinus' latest lineup of TV stands is the ideal center piece for any living room, entryway, or bedroom. Plus, with a durable build made to hold TVs up to 65", expect to entertain in style for many years to come. With the Wade priced under $329.99 , the Bennett under $319.99 , and the Camden under $229.99 , all three TV stands are now available at Zinus.com , Amazon , Walmart , and other major retailers.

To shop or learn more about Zinus' newest collection of living room essentials, please visit https://www.zinus.com/new.

About Zinus

Zinus is a rapidly growing e-commerce home goods company specializing in mattresses, bed foundations, platform beds, sofas, loveseats, and outdoor furniture, all shipped directly to customers' doors. Innovation and customer satisfaction are at the forefront of its designs, and its people work hard to create pioneering products that enhance every part of the customer experience – from ease of purchasing to compact shipping packages and assembly instructions. To date, Zinus has inspired over one million positive reviews from satisfied customers. For more information about Zinus, visit www.zinus.com.

Social Media Handles

Twitter: @zinusUSA

Instagram: @zinus

Contact:

Irma Guardado

Email: iguardado@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zinus