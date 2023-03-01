LP Building Solutions Names Berman and Hopkins as Vice Presidents

Berman appointed Vice President, Chief Tax Officer; Hopkins appointed Vice President, Treasurer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that Libby Berman has been named Vice President, Chief Tax Officer and Bob Hopkins has been named Vice President, Treasurer.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Bob and Libby have been invaluable contributors to the LP team for many years now," said LP Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie. "Bob is a smart, thorough financial professional with a passion for LP. Libby has been an incredible asset to the tax team since she joined the company and brings an infectious energy to her work. I am delighted to see them both receive this well-deserved recognition."

Berman joined LP in 2018 as Chief Tax Officer, overseeing LP's global tax function. She is responsible for the company's tax strategy and reporting obligations for the complex and ever-evolving global tax regulatory environment. Berman also provides strategic counsel for key company initiatives and helps to manage enterprise and operational risks.

"When I joined LP, it was clear the company had an outstanding culture born out of its transformation strategy," Berman said. "I have enjoyed every challenge and opportunity the rapidly changing environment at LP and that tax regulations have posed. I look forward to continuing to lend my experience to our future initiatives as we continue to grow as a leading provider of specialty building products."

Berman brings more than two decades of experience into her new role. She began her career at PwC, rising to the level of Tax Director. Beginning in 2013, Berman served as Vice President of Global Taxation at Elekta, a global leader in precision radiation therapy. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accounting in Taxation from the University of Georgia.

Hopkins brings nearly 30 years of treasury experience to his role. He joined LP in 2006 as Treasury Manager and was promoted to Assistant Treasurer in 2012 and to Treasurer in 2019. During his career at LP, Hopkins has been critical in helping the company navigate several acquisitions and divestitures. In his role as Treasurer, Hopkins is responsible for protecting the corporate balance sheet. This includes ensuring that there is adequate capital available to execute corporate strategy, managing cash flow, debt levels, and property risks, and allocating credit to over 400 customers. In addition to his treasury work for the company, Hopkins served as Treasurer of the LP Foundation for many years.

"I am extremely proud of the work we do at LP," Hopkins said. "In nearly 17 years with the company, I've seen it transform from a commodity-focused business to one that has become a leader in building solutions, and I'm grateful I've been able to play a role in that transformation. I am humbled by the promotion and excited about the future of LP."

Prior to joining LP, Hopkins worked for Longaberger, a family-owned home interior products company, and for Limited Brands (now called Bath & Body Works, Inc.). He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Ohio State University.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

