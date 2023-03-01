Investors who want to safeguard their retirement savings from inflation and market volatility now have an option: The Inflation Safe Debt-Free Gold & Silver IRA.

Investors who want to safeguard their retirement savings from inflation and market volatility now have an option: The Inflation Safe Debt-Free Gold & Silver IRA.

LOS ANGELES , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This innovative investment allows individuals to hold physical gold and silver bullion in a tax-advantaged IRA account, ensuring protection against inflation and currency devaluation. The Inflation Safe Debt-Free Gold & Silver IRA is offered by the leading precious metal dealer, Orion Metal Exchange . According to Orion, the IRA allows investors to own physical gold and silver without the risk of debt or counterparty risk. The IRA is also fully compliant with IRS regulations, meaning that investors can enjoy the tax benefits of a traditional IRA while also benefiting from the intrinsic value of gold and silver.

"Gold and silver have been proven to be safe-haven assets that can protect investors against inflation and market volatility," said Jacob Blalock, CEO of Orion Metal Exchange. "By offering an IRA that allows investors to hold physical gold and silver bullion, we're giving our clients an alternative to protect their retirement savings against economic uncertainty."

Not only is this type of IRA inflation-safe, but it is also debt-free. This means that there is no risk of default, unlike many other types of investments. Additionally, physical gold and silver are not subject to the same market volatility as stocks and bonds, which means that they can provide a stable source of income during times of economic uncertainty.

The Inflation Safe Debt-Free Gold & Silver IRA is available to both individual and corporate investors. According to Orion, the IRA is designed to be a long-term investment strategy that provides protection against inflation and currency devaluation. Unlike traditional investments like stocks and bonds, which can be subject to market volatility, gold, and silver have a history of holding their value over time.

Orion Metal Exchange is a leading provider of physical precious metal investment products, including gold and silver bullion, coins, and bars. The company is committed to fostering long-term relationships by offering transparency in pricing and best-in-class customer service . Orion is top recommended by Retirement Living and Consumer Affairs. The Inflation Safe Debt-Free Gold & Silver IRA is popular with investors who are looking for a safe and secure way to protect their retirement savings.

Overall, the Inflation Safe Debt-Free Gold & Silver IRA is a promising investment for those looking to diversify their portfolio and protect their retirement savings against inflation and market volatility. With the backing of a reputable and experienced precious metals dealer like Orion Metal Exchange, investors can be confident in the safety and security of their investment.

