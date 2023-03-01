HireRoad Unveils End-to-End Talent and Insights Platform to Build Smarter and More Resilient Organizations, Faster

Unifying HR data in one place, new solution provides actionable insights to reinvent the hiring journey

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HireRoad , an end-to-end talent acquisition platform, today unveiled the general availability of HR Onboard and announced the market's only unified talent acquisition, onboarding, learning management system, and data-driven insights platform tailored for mid-size organizations. The platform streamlines every stage of the hiring journey and fast-tracks the time it takes to turn new recruits into major contributors.

HireRoad logo (PRNewswire)

In a world that continues to be shaped by monumental changes to how we work, executives need to build increasingly resilient and more adaptable organizations through better recruitment, onboarding, development, and data-driven insights support. HireRoad's new talent acquisition platform unifies every stage of the hiring journey to integrate the right talent in the best way feasible. Designed by veteran industry experts, the new all-in-one platform integrates HireRoad's suite of products, giving organizations better intelligence by unifying human resource data in one place and offering actionable analytics that can meet the demands of the moment.

"The world of talent acquisition is becoming increasingly complex, going beyond what a single product can solve," said Otto Berkes, Chief Executive Officer of HireRoad. "We know that multiple software products for various steps of the talent journey are cumbersome, and stitching data together for a holistic view can be highly complicated. HireRoad's all-in-one platform is about simplifying the talent acquisition process for the most important piece of any business – its people."

The new talent acquisition platform is secure and easy to integrate with other HR technology systems. From -5 to 180 days, it walks through every stage of the hiring journey offering people teams the powerful ability to hit the ground running with new hires:

HR Recruit: Keep prospects engaged and informed by delivering a unified and timely experience. Easily adapt to the job market and shifting requirements with automated, repeatable processes that maximize recruiters time and tools like video interviews and built in digital signatures that empower candidates.

HR Onboard : Set new employees up for success by delivering personalized step-by-step onboarding directions from the moment they sign the offer letter. Complete onboarding paperwork and utilize tools like surveys to get immediate feedback from new hires. And foster engagement from the start by connecting new employees with their colleagues and introducing them to the company culture.

HR Learn : Nurture a culture of learning with a LMS developed by eLearning experts. Offer branded and customized instruction via remote, in-person, microlearning or instructor-led training. Automate compliance training and certifications.

HR Insights: Simplify HR analytics by unifying all people-data across systems to uncover insights and drive businesses forward. Mid-sized businesses benefit from flexible, powerful and customizable reporting to allow for shorter time-to-impact. Securely manage personal information through SOC2 and GDPR compliant software.

"HR is the last bastion to be transformed with data, which is remarkable because it's typically the biggest spend item for companies", said Shane Noe, VP of People Operations at ClickUp and HireRoad customer. "But most companies don't have the resources to build a reporting suite from scratch. That's what's so great about HireRoad; for a fraction of the cost and setup time we can go from zero to sixty on people analytics. My team gets immediate relief on the reporting side and we can start answering bigger questions about the business."

To learn more about HireRoad's new end-to-end talent acquisition platform or schedule a demo, please visit https://hireroad.com/request-a-demo .

About HireRoad

HireRoad is an end-to-end talent acquisition platform with a mission to redefine the hiring journey for employer and employee alike. Developed by veteran industry experts, HireRoad's data driven platform enables organizations to turn promising prospects into major contributors by attracting, hiring, onboarding, and training the right people. Tailored for midsize organizations, HireRoad enables companies to build smarter organizations at scale. To learn more about HireRoad, visit HireRoad.com .

HireRoad Media Contact

Jesse Colman, Walker Sands: jesse.colman@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HireRoad