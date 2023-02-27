WAT Med initiates collaborative research study with The Ohio State University to test the effectiveness of EmeTerm - neuromodulation technology to manage nausea and vomiting

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The study recruits patients who suffer from chronic nausea and vomiting. EmeTerm Explore's antiemetic effectiveness will be tested and measured using subjective responses and objective physiological data from the patients.

The Ohio State University is one of the leaders in medical research in the US. This impactful collaborative study would support EmeTerm's role in managing nausea and vomiting. In addition, future patients would have evidence-based therapeutic alternative to pharmaceutical treatments.

WAT Medical is a company that develops safe, effective, and user-friendly smart medical technologies. EmeTerm wristband is a clinically-proven medical device and has been certified by received its clearance from FDA (US), HC (Canada), UKCA (UK). EmeTerm uses a targeted nerve regulation mechanism to release high-precision electrical pulse signals to the median nerve. Its purpose is to relieve nausea and vomiting caused by motion sickness, pregnancy, chemotherapy, and surgery. EmeTerm is free of drowsiness, tremor and other medically-induced side effects. With water resistant grading and rapid recharging capability, EmeTerm Explore can be repeatedly used in any environment. It is also an Over-the-Counter device that is eligible for reimbursement with a flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA).

