Dispatch Launches New Billing and Payment Processing Features for Field Service Brands

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, a Boston-based company that provides a field service platform for enterprise brands and their independent service providers, has launched a suite of new functionality designed to streamline invoicing, billing, and payment processing in the field.

Brands across field-service industries including manufacturing, property tech, warranty, and other home and property services struggle to create a consistent and repeatable invoicing process with their independent contractors, and enabling those contractors to collect payments from end customers.

These challenges are amplified by industry and market trends forcing brands to rely on independent contractors more than ever, in order to scale to accommodate record-high service requests while dealing with a worldwide labor shortage.

Dispatch Bill enables brands to create a list of billable items with flexible or fixed costs and descriptions, allowing their service providers to create consistent invoices for their work, reducing invoicing errors and the need for costly back-and-forth communication.

Dispatch Payments provides those service providers with easy-to-use and competitively-priced payment processing in the field while utilizing the Dispatch Work field service management software.

With this new functionality, brands using Dispatch can:

Reduce job cycle time and service call volume by simplifying the end-to-end billing process

Increase contractor loyalty by making it quicker and easier to get paid for jobs, including the option of auto-authorization

Increase end-customer satisfaction by streamlining payment processing in the field

"At the heart of all of our product decisions is promoting collaboration between the enterprise and their third-party service providers with the goal of creating a positive experience for the end customer," says Vice President of Product Management Sam Robinson. "Our new billing and payment functionality is no different. We saw an opportunity to make it easier for brands to create invoices and accept payments in the field, and we acted on it. We couldn't be more excited to address this widespread challenge."

This new functionality is designed to make it even easier for the enterprise brands that use Dispatch to work with their independent service providers, minimizing the time and effort involved with receiving payments, paying their service providers, and delivering a consistently excellent experience for their contractors and end customers in the process.

