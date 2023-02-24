Concern helped 65,000 internally displaced people in Ukraine during first year of conflict

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concern Worldwide helped over 65,000 people in Ukraine during the first year of the conflict, but the humanitarian toll from the fighting continues to grow.

"Supporting the needs of internally displaced people is a major challenge, as more and more people move to so-called safer areas," Concern's Ukraine Program Director, Erica Niel, said. "The scale of the impact which the conflict is having on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the resultant scale of humanitarian need within Ukraine is huge. We are concerned that it will only grow if the much-discussed Spring offensive starts in the coming weeks."

Concern is providing support to displaced people and communities hosting them, prioritizing the most vulnerable, such as recently arrived families, those traveling with only one parent, older people, or those with specific needs.

Among the support provided are cash payments, food parcels, hygiene items such as soap and toothpaste, and household items such as blankets, bedding, and shelter materials. In addition, Concern is providing psychosocial support for people affected by the conflict.

The conflict and its impact on exports through the Ukrainian Black Sea ports have also fueled a massive humanitarian crisis among some of the most vulnerable people around the world.

"The ripple effects of this crisis are rising food prices, a fertilizer shortage, and a fuel crisis resulting in increased food insecurity and hunger in vulnerable regions," said Concern US CEO Colleen Kelly.

One year on, this conflict joins a long list of global crises that have left millions of people living in hardship, distress, and uncertainty. As a result, humanitarian need around the world continues to grow.

"Concern is responding to an emergency after emergency. From catastrophic flooding in Pakistan and extreme drought and hunger in the Horn of Africa to the most recent earthquake in Syria and Turkiye, leaving millions displaced," Ms. Kelly said. "We cannot continue to ignore the scale of humanitarian need due to climate catastrophes and increasing conflict."

CONNECT WITH US

If you would like to speak to a team member or organize media interviews, please contact us using the details below.

Media Contact: Candance Patel-Taylor, Vice President of Communications at Candance.pateltaylor@concern.net or 212-557-8000.

Concern Worldwide US (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concern Worldwide US