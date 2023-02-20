Emotn launches the N1 - A Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector for enhancing the viewing experience of movies and shows

Featuring access to the Netflix library at the press of a button, the N1 delivers a theater-like audio-visual experience with Dolby Audio through dual 5W speakers and a large projection size of up to 120 inches

TUMWATER, Wash., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic smart projector brand, Emotn, a sub-brand of Dangbei, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first and latest Netflix officially licensed projector, the Emotn N1 . Packed with native 1080P full HD clarity, 500 ANSI Lumens and a maximum projection size of 120 inches, the Emotn N1 instantly enters the extensive Netflix library after booting and presents its rich content in a crisp, clear and vibrant way. Combined with Dolby Audio and dual 5W speakers, the Emotn N1's excellent picture and sound quality makes viewers feel as if they've stepped inside the movie.

Emotn N1, Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector (PRNewswire)

Officially licensed by Netflix, the Emotn N1 offers new ideas and viewing locations for easier, clearer, enjoyable viewing of Netflix films, TV shows and more. The Emotn N1 transports users to Netflix immediately upon power-on, exposing them to a world of their favorite content. Unlike watching Netflix on smartphones and tablets, the Emotn N1 gives users the freedom to choose from a large screen size of 60" to 120". Different from watching on a normal TV, the dedicated light, rich color and crystal sound of the Emotn N1 provide viewers with more immersion and a cozy vibe. The Emotn N1 comes with a remote control that features hotkeys for the three main video services - Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube - allowing consumers to access their go-to apps with a single press.

With native 1080P FHD quality and 500 ANSI Lumens, the Emotn N1 invites viewers to watch all their eye-popping favorites. The remarkable HDR 10 technology brings a vibrant display with incredible contrast for bright whites and true blacks. Enhanced with Dolby Audio and dual 5-watt built-in speakers, users can hear every detail in crystal clear clarity. This combination of superior images and rich sound allows the viewers to feel like they're right there in the story.

In the quest for intelligence, simplicity and ease, the Emotn N1 employs a super easy setup with the cutting-edge ToF (Time-of-Flight) Laser Autofocus and Auto Keystone Correction, to free the user's hands to a great extent. Viewers can always get a clear rectangular picture in seconds, and the entire adjustment process is nearly seamless to them. The Emotn N1 surely offers peace of mind for viewers to get into the mood for their favorites.

Designed with versatile connectivity, including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Emotn N1 enables users to connect it to various devices. The built-in stand on the bottom enables viewers to adjust the angle of projection in a breeze by up to 12 degrees. The Emotn N1 is also long-lasting with its large 30,000-hour lifespan, and a 26dB noise level makes it a quite quiet companion at the same time.

The Emotn N1 is now available at the price of $399.99 at Amazon US. To celebrate the launch, Emotn is offering a $50 coupon. For more information, visit the official Emotn store on Amazon .

About Emotn

As a sub-brand of Dangbei, Emotn is dynamic, vigorous, and fearless. Upholding the principle of innovation and intelligence, Emotn develops smart projectors that combine practicality and style, and keeps refining its products to bring more freshness to its consumers. Enjoy Movies ToNight with Emotn.

About Dangbei

As a premium provider of smart large-screen services, Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors and more. Dangbei's mission is to bring an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens to its customers - through diverse, versatile and innovative products.

The trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape. Dangbei smart projector, as a new carrier of Dangbei's services and ecology, has ranked among the top 3 in China and won the first place in the laser projection category.

