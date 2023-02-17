Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'22 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-1703 (domestic) or 785-424-1226 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-723-1517 (domestic) or 402-220-2659 (international). The participant passcode is 73005.

