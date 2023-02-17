Jensen Partners Recognized with Top DEI Award at 2023 Fund Intelligence Operations and Service Awards

Award Highlights Jensen Partners' Industry-Leading DEI-Focused Talent Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), a leading global distribution-focused executive search and corporate advisory firm, today announced it has received the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Award as part of the 2023 Fund Intelligence Operations and Service Awards. Nominated firms in the service provider category were recognized for efforts made in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion throughout their industry and were selected by a panel of leading financial services experts across the sector.

Jensen Partners and its proprietary platform, Jensen DiversityMetrics™, provide clients with access to a fully integrated suite of DEI and tech-enabled talent solutions that leverages a data-driven approach to candidate sourcing, pipeline development and DEI analysis. Jensen Partners' integrated model allows it to build relationships with clients based on trust and transparency while providing them with access to the long-term human capital data necessary to make meaningful progress on critical DEI challenges facing each and every asset class.

The award marks the Firm's fourth win over the last twelve months – in 2022, Jensen Partners was named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" by Private Equity Wire at both their US and European Awards for the fourth consecutive year and "Best Recruiter" by Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire at their inaugural European Credit Awards. The Fund Intelligence Operations and Service Awards recognize and reward fund and service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development and strong and sustainable business growth over the past year.

"Now more than ever, advancing the movement toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive industry requires greater sophistication and an elevated level of commitment that must be deeply rooted in transparency and accountability," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics™. "We remain committed to leveraging the technology and data that helps our clients make meaningful progress toward their DEI goals and sustain the long-term effort required to bring about much needed change throughout our industry."

Jensen Partners continues to track unprecedented growth in hiring across alternative investment management firms. Since 2020, the Firm has reported notable progress for DEI across alternatives – data it has been monitoring for more than a decade. Jensen Partners launched Jensen DiversityMetrics™ in 2021 as part of an integrated recruitment strategy which combines long-term pipeline development with rich DEI analytical capabilities. The platform also helps inform Jensen Partners reports, which feature timely and crucial industry hiring and DEI data, trends and insights that are leveraged by key players throughout the alternative asset management industry.

Winners of this year's awards were announced and celebrated during an in-person ceremony on Feb. 16 at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About Jensen DiversityMetrics™

Jensen DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With Jensen DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

