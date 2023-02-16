Zulu Pods, Inc announces partnership with the U.S. Army through FirePoint Innovations Center

DAVIE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zulu Pods, Inc. is proud to announce a partnership with the U.S. Army through FirePoint Innovations Center. The partnership will fund and further advance the company's loss of lubrication technology for turboshaft engines on rotary wing applications, focusing on improving operational capabilities during loss of lubrication events to enhance the U.S. Army's combat survivability.During normal operations, flowing oil provides lubrication and cooling to engine mechanical systems. In a loss of lubrication condition, which may occur due to a variety of reasons including small arms fire, where the primary oil flow no longer exists, the oil pump is unable to adequately circulate oil to the bearings to maintain long term operations. In addition, the mechanical components generate more heat due to increased friction, which can lead to component failure.

Offering pilots and passengers the necessary time to carry out evasive landing maneuvers to safely land

The Zulu POD (short for Packaged Oil Delivery System) serves as a decentralized, self-contained and self-energized emergency oil system independent of the oil pump's ability to adequately circulate oil to critical mechanical components, thus offering pilots and passengers the necessary time to carry out evasive landing maneuvers to safely land the rotary wing aircraft.

About Zulu Pods, Inc.

Zulu Pods is a company that designs and manufactures novel lubrication systems for both limited life UAV jet engines and rotorcraft powertrain systems. Their first patent was filed in December 2020. In August 2022, Zulu Pods opened their vertically integrated R&D facility at UMASS Amherst.

Distribution Statement A: Approved for Public Release. Distribution Unlimited.

