Pro Volleyball Arrives In Atlanta

Pro Volleyball Federation announced Atlanta as the league's third market, bringing professional volleyball to one of America's most iconic cities. The announcement was also a historical one for the league, as it welcomed Atlanta businesswoman Colleen Durham Craig as its first female team owner.

"The exciting news continues for Pro Volleyball Federation, and our ability to open the 2024 inaugural season with a team in Atlanta is just another example of the positive momentum our league continues to demonstrate," said Stephen Evans, co-founder of Pro Volleyball Federation. "Atlanta has tremendous professional sports organizations, and with Colleen leading the way, Atlanta's Pro Volleyball Federation team is going to fit in well alongside the likes of the Falcons, Braves, Hawks, Atlanta United and the Dream."

Pro Volleyball Federation will launch its inaugural season in 8-10 markets with world-class players and coaches. The matches will be played at a major-league level in marquee arenas with elite athletes who, for the first time, have an opportunity to be paid and play professional volleyball at the highest level without leaving the country.

"Women's professional volleyball is the largest untapped market in pro sports in the United States, and I am so excited about what Pro Volleyball Federation is building," Craig said. "Volleyball is a fast-paced, high-flying sport that features incredible athletes competing at the highest level and is compelling to sports fans across a variety of demographics. Atlanta is going to fall in love with the sport and the incredible athletes who play it."

"Colleen's business acumen is impeccable, and her passion for the sport is unmatched," said Pro Volleyball Federation co-founder Dave Whinham. "From the first day we met Colleen, we knew we had to have her as part of the league, and we are thrilled to announce her as the leader of such a great market."

Craig, who will lead the ownership group in the Atlanta market, is the founder and Managing Partner of Rally Sports Management which invests in and operates sports and sports-related properties. She has spent the past eight years in the volleyball market, as founder and CEO of Rally Volleyball (RallyVB.com). Craig was a dual sport Division I athlete at Cornell University where she was a volleyball and track athlete. She attended Harvard Business School and has been integral in building some of America's most successful companies in healthcare and finance.

Atlanta joins Omaha, Nebraska, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the first group of 8 -10 markets with franchises.

The Atlanta franchise will host an announcement celebration in Atlanta in the coming weeks as it begins building toward the February 2024 inaugural season. In addition to launching the business operations, the organization will undergo nationwide search for its head coach.

Pro Volleyball Federation has attracted well-known founding partners from inside and outside the sport. Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer and Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow, along with his parents Jimmy and Robin Burrow, highlight an impressive roster of founding partners. In addition, two legends of the sport – former USA Volleyball Board chair Dr. Cecile Reynaud and former Olympian Laurie Corbelli – are also intimately involved with Pro Volleyball Federation. The league is led by CEO Jen Spicher.

For more information about the Atlanta team, including how you can play a role in building Atlanta's next major league sports franchise as a sponsor, employee or limited partner, visit AtlProVolleyball.com or contact info@atlprovolleyball.com.

Those wishing to become a part of Pro Volleyball Federation, whether as a player, coach, team owner, investor, sponsor, vendor, media company, or host venue, can email info@provolleyball.com.

