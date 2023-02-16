National Domestic Violence Hotline and Wireless Industry Enter Into Multi-Year Partnership to Support Survivors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) has entered into a multi-year partnership with CTIA, on behalf of the U.S. wireless industry, to better support domestic violence survivors' access to wireless services and facilitate the rapid and trauma-informed implementation of the Safe Connections Act of 2022 which aims to protect victims of dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and/or trafficking with options to separate from their abusive partner's wireless plan.

"We applaud AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, UScellular and the wireless industry for stepping up to set new corporate standards that will further the safety of survivors in the US," said Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. "We commend FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel's commitment to help those impacted by abuse, and her desire to quickly enhance the telecommunications experience to best meet the needs of survivors. The Hotline hears from thousands of survivors each year who share the devastating effects of abusive partners using phones and other devices to control, harass, stalk and cause harm. The ability to leave a shared phone plan can be a critical and possibly lifesaving step in a survivor's journey to safety."

Under the partnership, The Hotline and the wireless industry will work together to provide survivors with access to the 24/7 resources they need, and explore ways to enhance tools for consumer service representatives so they can better help those impacted by relationship abuse when handling these sensitive situations.

"This forward-looking partnership is an important first step in FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel's laudable efforts to expedite getting tools in place to help domestic violence survivors," said Meredith Attwell Baker, President and CEO of CTIA. "We look forward to working with the National Domestic Violence Hotline and other key stakeholders in the successful implementation of the Safe Connections Act. We know well our wireless phones can be our daily lifeline, and that is particularly true for those suffering abuse. I'm proud to see the wireless industry take a leadership role in how best to handle these critical situations in a responsible, equitable and caring manner."

The National Domestic Violence Hotline and CTIA also thank Senator Brian Schatz, Senator Deb Fisher, Representative Anna Eshoo, Representative Ann McLane Kuster, and Representative Tim Walberg for their leadership on the Safe Connections Act and their hard work to improve outcomes for those impacted by relationship abuse.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) established in 1996, serves those impacted by relationship abuse in the US 24/7 with free and confidential live services provided via phone, chat, and text. The Hotline envisions a world where all relationships are positive, healthy, and free from violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse in any form, help is available— text START to 88788, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or chat online at TheHotline.org. You are not alone.

