Cariloha Achieves Significant Milestone with B Corp Certification

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariloha, leading brand of sustainable bamboo bedding, bath goods and apparel, has announced that it is now a Certified B Corporation®, furthering the company's commitment toward caring for people and planet through its soft, sustainable products. This certification is awarded to companies that complete a rigorous vetting process to ensure their operations and business practices meet extremely high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, diversity, and transparency. This distinction furthers the efforts of transforming the global economy and caring for the planet we call home.

"Becoming a B Corp directly aligns with our business mission of making a positive difference for people and our planet, and we know that the steps we're taking will help us all to have a better home for future generations," says Cariloha founder and CEO, Jeff Pedersen. "Adhering to Certified B conditions of accountability and transparency helps ensure that we're able to closely monitor our performance against our goals as we grow and evolve. The future is in our hands, and we believe it's up to us to make it better and hope other can do the same."

Since the launch of the brand in 2007, Cariloha's mission has been to empower everyone to live a comfier, more sustainable lifestyle through its soft and sustainable, carbon-neutral products, making a positive difference for people and the planet. Softer than cotton-based products, these premium bamboo sleeping solutions have been created sustainably without compromising comfort.

Additionally, bamboo is an extremely renewable resource. Cariloha's rain-fed, chemical-free bamboo is harvested from its own authorized bamboo farms to produce high-quality, organic bamboo products in an environmentally sustainable way. To achieve B Corp Certification, companies must meet credible, comprehensive, transparent and independent standards.

Among other brands like Allbirds, Cariuma, Toms, Ocean Bottle, Cotopaxi, Ben & Jerry's, the B Corp community includes over 5,000 organizations in 80 countries and over 154 industries. Cariloha is proud to stand alongside partners who also strive to make a positive difference for people and the planet. For more information about Cariloha or the Certified B program, visit Cariloha.com and Bcorporation.net.

