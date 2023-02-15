WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Company Exceeds Top End of Full-Year Outlook

Grows Development Pipeline by 12%

Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9% and Provides Full-Year 2023 Outlook

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Highlights include:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Logo (PRNewswire)

Global RevPAR grew 15% compared to fourth quarter 2021 in constant currency, a 300 basis point improvement sequentially, representing 116% of 2019 levels; full-year global RevPAR grew 20% year-over-year in constant currency.

U.S. RevPAR grew 5% compared to fourth quarter 2021, a 300 basis point improvement sequentially, representing 115% of 2019 levels; full-year U.S. RevPAR grew 12%.

System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year, including 1% in the U.S. and 9% internationally.

Development pipeline grew 12% year-over-year, including 170 new construction projects added for the Company's ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham brand since launch in March.

Hotel Franchising segment revenues grew 12% compared to fourth quarter 2021 and 16% for the full-year.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.63 and net income of $56 million for the quarter; full-year diluted earnings per share of $3.91 and net income of $355 million .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.72 and adjusted net income of $64 million for the quarter; full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.96 and adjusted net income of $360 million .

Adjusted EBITDA of $126 million for the quarter and $650 million for the full-year, which exceeded our full-year outlook of $636 million to $644 million .

Net cash provided by operating activities of $399 million and free cash flow of $360 million for the full-year.

Returned $561 million to shareholders for the full-year through $445 million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.32 per share.

Board of Directors recently authorized a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in first quarter 2023.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's ability to close out 2022 with RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA results that exceeded our outlook. Our development pipeline increased sequentially for the 10th consecutive quarter reflecting robust developer interest in our brands for both conversion and new construction opportunities despite the broader macro-economic climate," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Given the continued occupancy recovery across the globe and infrastructure business growth in 2023, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead and our ability to deliver outstanding value to our shareholders, guests, franchisees and team members."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Fee-related and other revenues was $310 million compared to $314 million in fourth quarter 2021, which included $38 million from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 12% year-over-year primarily reflecting global RevPAR growth and higher license fees.

The Company generated net income of $56 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $48 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2021. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment, partially offset by the impact from the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels. Adjusted EBITDA was $126 million compared to $131 million in fourth quarter 2021, which included a $12 million contribution from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 6% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, partially offset by an unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund and the inflationary impact on expenses, both of which were anticipated.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

System Size





Rooms



December 31,

2022

December 30,

2021

YOY

Change (bps) United States

493,800

490,600

70 International

348,700

319,500

910 Global

842,500

810,100

400

The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 9% growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 4% and 10%, respectively, as well as 80 basis points of growth globally and 200 basis points internationally from the acquisition of the Vienna House brand in September 2022. The Company also achieved its goal of a retention rate above 95% for the full-year 2022.

RevPAR





Fourth Quarter 2022

YOY

Constant

Currency

% Change

Constant

Currency %

Change vs. 2019 United States

$ 45.96

5 %

15 % International

31.44

46

23 Global

39.86

15

16

Fourth quarter global RevPAR grew by 15% in constant currency compared to 2021 reflecting 5% growth in the U.S. and 46% internationally. Global RevPAR was 116% of 2019 levels in constant currency, with the U.S. at 115% and international at 123%. The increases compared to both 2021 and 2019 were driven primarily by stronger pricing power.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Segment Discussion



Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth

Quarter

2022

Fourth

Quarter

2021

%

Change

Fourth

Quarter

2022

Fourth

Quarter

2021

%

Change Hotel Franchising $ 303

$ 270

12 %

$ 138

$ 128

8 % Hotel Management 31

122

(75)

4

19

(79) Corporate and Other —

—

—

(16)

(16)

— Total Company $ 334

$ 392

(15)

$ 126

$ 131

(4)

Hotel Franchising revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $303 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase and higher license fees. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA of $138 million increased 8% reflecting the growth in revenues, partially offset by the expected unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund, excluding which Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA would have increased 13%.

Hotel Management revenues decreased 75% year-over-year to $31 million, including a $54 million decrease in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues decreased $37 million, or 84%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased $15 million, or 79%, reflecting the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels.

Full-Year 2022 Operating Results

Fee-related and other revenues was $1,354 million compared to $1,245 million in full-year 2021. The Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022 - contributed $50 million and $125 million during 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 16% year-over-year primarily reflecting global RevPAR growth and higher license fees.

The Company generated net income of $355 million, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to $244 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, in full-year 2021. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment and lower net interest expense, partially offset by the impact from the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels. Adjusted EBITDA was $650 million compared to $590 million in full-year 2021. The Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022 - contributed $18 million and $37 million during 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 14% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, partially offset by the inflationary impact on expenses.

During full-year 2020, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $49 million in order to support its owners during COVID. During the full-year 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $20 million; while in full-year 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $18 million. As such, the Company has now recovered $38 million of the $49 million of support provided during 2020.

Development

The Company awarded 882 new contracts this year, a 35% increase compared to the 655 contracts awarded during 2021.

On December 31, 2022, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,700 hotels and approximately 219,000 rooms, of which approximately 73% is in the midscale and above segments (56% in the U.S.). The pipeline grew 12% year-over-year, including 34% growth in the U.S. Approximately 60% of the Company's development pipeline is international and over 80% is new construction, of which approximately 36% has broken ground. The pipeline includes 170 new contracts awarded for the Company's ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham brand since its launch in March 2022. In line with development expectations, the first three ECHO Suites hotels broke ground in 2022 and are anticipated to open in the second half of 2023.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company generated $399 million of net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $360 million in the full-year 2022. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $161 million and approximately $900 million in total liquidity. The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 2.9 times at December 31, 2022, just below the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock for $133 million. For the full-year 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 6.2 million shares of its common stock for $445 million. Since the Company's spin-off in June 2018, it has repurchased 15% of its outstanding common stock.

The Company paid common stock dividends of $28 million, or $0.32 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 for a total of $116 million, or $1.28 per share, for the full-year 2022.

For the full-year 2022, the Company returned $561 million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share, beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in first quarter 2023.

Full-Year 2023 Outlook

The Company provided the following outlook for full-year 2023:





2023 Outlook Year-over-year rooms growth

2 - 4% Year-over-year global RevPAR growth (a)

4 - 6% Fee-related and other revenues

$1.38 - $1.41 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$650 - $660 million Adjusted net income

$337 - $349 million Adjusted diluted EPS

$3.84 - $3.98 Free cash flow conversion rate (b)

50 - 55%













(a) Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 6% to 8% compared to 2019. (b) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.

Year-over-year growth rates are not comparable due to the exit of the Company's select-service management business, the sale of its two owned hotels during 2022 and the variability in its marketing funds due to the support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Conference Call Information

Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 800 245-3047 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on February 16, 2023. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on February 16, 2023 at 800 839-9815.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 99 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends and restructuring charges. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures; the worsening of the effects from the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"); COVID-19's scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel the Company's continued performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 118

$ 117

$ 512

$ 461 Marketing, reservation and loyalty 128

115

544

468 Management and other fees 3

35

57

117 License and other fees 26

19

100

79 Other 35

28

141

120 Fee-related and other revenues 310

314

1,354

1,245 Cost reimbursements 24

78

144

320 Net revenues 334

392

1,498

1,565















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 140

123

524

450 Operating 22

39

106

132 General and administrative 35

32

123

113 Cost reimbursements 24

78

144

320 Depreciation and amortization 19

25

77

95 Gain on asset sale, net —

—

(35)

— Separation-related 1

—

1

3 Impairments, net —

6

—

6 Total expenses 241

303

940

1,119















Operating income 93

89

558

446 Interest expense, net 21

22

80

93 Early extinguishment of debt —

—

2

18















Income before income taxes 72

67

476

335 Provision for income taxes 16

19

121

91 Net income $ 56

$ 48

$ 355

$ 244















Earnings per share













Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.52

$ 3.93

$ 2.61 Diluted 0.63

0.52

3.91

2.60















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 87.8

93.0

90.3

93.4 Diluted 88.3

93.7

90.8

93.9

Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2022 $ 272

$ 335

$ 367

$ 303

$ 1,277

2021 209

283

337

270

1,099

2020 243

182

236

202

863

2019 269

331

379

300

1,279

Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2022 $ 155

$ 185

$ 201

$ 138

$ 679

2021 105

166

193

128

592

2020 110

86

119

77

392

2019 115

164

197

153

629





















Hotel Management



















Net revenues



















2022 $ 99

$ 51

$ 40

$ 31

$ 221

2021 94

123

126

122

466

2020 167

76

101

94

437

2019 197

201

180

190

768

Adjusted EBITDA



















2022 $ 20

$ 6

$ 7

$ 4

$ 37

2021 5

16

16

19

57

2020 17

(4)

2

(1)

13

2019 16

16

13

21

66





















Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2022 $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

2021 —

—

—

—

—

2020 —

—

—

—

—

2019 2

1

1

2

6

Adjusted EBITDA



















2022 $ (16)

$ (16)

$ (17)

$ (16)

$ (66)

2021 (13)

(14)

(15)

(16)

(59)

2020 (18)

(16)

(18)

(18)

(69)

2019 (18)

(19)

(18)

(19)

(74)



Table 2 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT









First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Total Company



















Net revenues



















2022 $ 371

$ 386

$ 407

$ 334

$ 1,498

2021 303

406

463

392

1,565

2020 410

258

337

296

1,300

2019 468

533

560

492

2,053

Net income/(loss)



















2022 $ 106

$ 92

$ 101

$ 56

$ 355

2021 24

68

103

48

244

2020 22

(174)

27

(7)

(132)

2019 21

26

45

64

157

Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2022 $ 159

$ 175

$ 191

$ 126

$ 650

2021 97

168

194

131

590

2020 109

66

103

58

336

2019 113

161

192

155

621

















NOTE: Amounts include the results of the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022, through their sale/exit dates. Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions. (a) Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the presentation adopted in 2021.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net income $ 355

$ 244 Depreciation and amortization 77

95 Gain on asset sale, net (35)

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2

18 Impairments —

6 Trade receivables 16

25 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14

39 Deferred revenues 22

16 Payments of development advance notes, net (48)

(30) Other, net (4)

13 Net cash provided by operating activities 399

426 Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (39)

(37) Proceeds from asset sales, net (a) 263

— Acquisition of hotel brand (44)

— Other, net (1)

3 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 179

(34) Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 400

45 Payments of long-term debt (404)

(574) Dividends to shareholders (116)

(82) Repurchases of common stock (448)

(107) Other, net (16)

5 Net cash used in financing activities (584)

(713) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4)

(1) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10)

(322) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 171

493 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 161

$ 171

Free Cash Flow:













We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.













Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (b) $ 50

$ 99

$ 399

$ 426 Less: Property and equipment additions (11)

(14)

(39)

(37) Free cash flow $ 39

$ 85

$ 360

$ 389

















(a) Includes proceeds of $179 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CorePoint Lodging related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business. (b) Fourth quarter year-over-year decline primarily relates to the timing of working capital, the absence of one-time benefits realized in 2021 associated with COVID-19 fee deferrals and higher payments of development advance notes.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)









As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 161

$ 171 Trade receivables, net 234

246 Assets held for sale —

154 Property and equipment, net 99

106 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,131

3,200 Other current and non-current assets 498

392 Total assets $ 4,123

$ 4,269







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Total debt $ 2,077

$ 2,084 Other current liabilities 386

376 Deferred income tax liabilities 345

366 Other non-current liabilities 353

354 Total liabilities 3,161

3,180 Total stockholders' equity 962

1,089 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,123

$ 4,269







Our outstanding debt was as follows:







As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2021



$750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027) $ —

$ — $400 million term loan A (due April 2027) 399

— $1.6 billion term loan B (due May 2025) 1,139

1,541 4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 494

493 Finance leases 45

50 Total debt 2,077

2,084 Cash and cash equivalents 161

171 Net debt $ 1,916

$ 1,913







Our outstanding debt as of December 31, 2022 matures as follows:











Amount Within 1 year



$ 20 Between 1 and 2 years



26 Between 2 and 3 years



1,173 Between 3 and 4 years



37 Between 4 and 5 years



313 Thereafter



508 Total



$ 2,077

Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Year Ended December 31,





2022

2021

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 490,600

487,300

3,300

1 %



International 319,500

308,600

10,900

4



Global 810,100

795,900

14,200

2























Additions

















United States 26,700

25,900

800

3



International (a) 43,700

27,200

16,500

61



Global 70,400

53,100

17,300

33























Deletions

















United States (23,500)

(22,600)

(900)

(4)



International (14,500)

(16,300)

1,800

11



Global (38,000)

(38,900)

900

2























Ending Room Count (December 31)

















United States 493,800

490,600

3,200

1



International 348,700

319,500

29,200

9



Global 842,500

810,100

32,400

4 %

























As of December 31,

FY 2022

Royalty

Contribution

2022

2021

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 235,800

243,100

(7,300)

(3 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 239,000

228,900

10,100

4



Upscale and Above 19,000

18,600

400

2



Total United States 493,800

490,600

3,200

1 %

85 %



















International

















Greater China 161,100

153,800

7,300

5 %

2 Rest of Asia Pacific 30,400

29,000

1,400

5

1 Europe, the Middle East and Africa (a) 79,200

66,100

13,100

20

5 Canada 39,500

39,200

300

1

5 Latin America 38,500

31,400

7,100

23

2 Total International 348,700

319,500

29,200

9 %

15



















Global 842,500

810,100

32,400

4 %

100 %













(a) Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Three-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 38.36

2 %

21 % Midscale and Upper Midscale 51.27

6

12 Upscale and Above 85.40

7

(10) Total United States $ 45.96

5 %

15 %











International









Greater China $ 11.71

(15 %)

(35 %) Rest of Asia Pacific 32.51

60

(9) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 52.31

68

44 Canada 43.36

31

20 Latin America 59.23

130

116 Total International $ 31.44

46 %

23 %











Global $ 39.86

15 %

16 %













Three Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.6 %

— International 2.0 %

2.1 %

(10) bps Global 3.8 %

4.0 %

(20) bps













Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Three-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 42.82

8 %

15 % Midscale and Upper Midscale 56.33

14

6 Upscale and Above 93.46

26

(8) Total United States $ 50.72

12 %

9 %











International









Greater China $ 13.30

(14 %)

(29 %) Rest of Asia Pacific 28.74

48

(19) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 46.02

104

21 Canada 50.11

52

9 Latin America 43.36

146

65 Total International $ 29.05

49 %

5 %











Global $ 41.88

20 %

7 %













Year Ended December 31,





2022

2021

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.6 %

— International 2.1 %

2.1 %

— Global 3.9 %

4.1 %

(20) bps













(a) International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Compares 2022 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Table 6

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS







First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Hotel Franchising





















Global RevPAR



















2022

$ 33.08

$ 43.74

$ 48.61

$ 39.18

$ 41.23

2021

$ 24.02

$ 35.69

$ 44.67

$ 34.77

$ 34.85

2020

$ 25.90

$ 17.05

$ 28.83

$ 23.19

$ 23.74

2019

$ 33.76

$ 42.04

$ 45.23

$ 34.51

$ 38.91

U.S. RevPAR





















2022

$ 41.01

$ 54.70

$ 58.45

$ 45.49

$ 50.00

2021

$ 29.68

$ 46.99

$ 56.38

$ 42.45

$ 43.95

2020

$ 31.43

$ 23.19

$ 36.06

$ 27.28

$ 29.50

2019

$ 37.69

$ 48.65

$ 51.93

$ 37.96

$ 44.09

International RevPAR

















2022

$ 21.05

$ 26.80

$ 33.90

$ 30.16

$ 28.11

2021

$ 15.26

$ 18.21

$ 26.62

$ 23.13

$ 20.86

2020

$ 17.39

$ 7.66

$ 17.39

$ 16.71

$ 14.75

2019

$ 27.56

$ 31.59

$ 34.79

$ 29.15

$ 30.80

Global Rooms (a)



















2022

793,200

799,200

816,300

827,100

827,100

2021

748,700

752,500

758,600

769,400

769,400

2020

769,000

754,700

748,200

746,500

746,500

2019

745,300

751,300

758,400

770,200

770,200

U.S. Rooms





















2022

486,600

487,600

488,100

493,500

493,500

2021

452,500

454,200

458,000

465,100

465,100

2020

463,900

460,200

459,600

452,600

452,600

2019

454,900

457,600

460,100

464,600

464,600

International Rooms (a)

















2022

306,600

311,600

328,200

333,600

333,600

2021

296,200

298,300

300,600

304,300

304,300

2020

305,100

294,500

288,600

293,900

293,900

2019

290,400

293,700

298,300

305,600

305,600























Hotel Management



















Global RevPAR



















2022

$ 56.55

$ 65.13

$ 71.54

$ 68.04

$ 64.07

2021

$ 38.17

$ 56.08

$ 64.63

$ 57.57

$ 53.81

2020

$ 50.00

$ 20.67

$ 34.34

$ 32.91

$ 34.67

2019

$ 63.25

$ 66.67

$ 66.65

$ 59.19

$ 64.01

U.S. RevPAR





















2022

$ 69.92

$ 135.35

$ 126.34

$ 98.28

$ 92.66

2021

$ 42.89

$ 67.42

$ 78.27

$ 66.77

$ 63.20

2020

$ 54.35

$ 23.21

$ 39.12

$ 34.14

$ 37.97

2019

$ 65.58

$ 71.61

$ 70.75

$ 60.89

$ 67.32

International RevPAR

















2022

$ 40.26

$ 40.89

$ 53.57

$ 59.49

$ 48.61

2021

$ 27.12

$ 31.20

$ 37.53

$ 40.96

$ 34.31

2020

$ 38.07

$ 13.78

$ 23.16

$ 29.86

$ 26.21

2019

$ 55.12

$ 49.53

$ 52.49

$ 53.67

$ 52.69

Global Rooms



















2022

20,100

19,700

19,700

15,400

15,400

2021

48,500

45,500

44,000

40,700

40,700

2020

59,300

58,200

55,800

49,400

49,400

2019

66,800

65,200

63,400

60,800

60,800

U.S. Rooms





















2022

5,300

4,800

4,800

300

300

2021

33,500

30,600

28,800

25,500

25,500

2020

42,900

41,800

38,100

34,700

34,700

2019

51,700

50,700

49,100

45,600

45,600

International Rooms

















2022

14,800

14,900

14,900

15,100

15,100

2021

15,000

14,900

15,200

15,200

15,200

2020

16,400

16,400

17,700

14,700

14,700

2019

15,100

14,500

14,300

15,200

15,200



Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS





























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2022

$ 34.06

$ 44.28

$ 49.17

$ 39.86

$ 41.88

2021

$ 24.90

$ 36.92

$ 45.80

$ 35.99

$ 35.95

2020

$ 27.68

$ 17.31

$ 29.23

$ 23.84

$ 24.51

2019

$ 36.21

$ 44.06

$ 46.94

$ 36.36

$ 40.92

U.S. RevPAR





















2022

$ 42.11

$ 55.57

$ 59.15

$ 45.96

$ 50.72

2021

$ 30.62

$ 48.37

$ 57.73

$ 43.84

$ 45.19

2020

$ 33.45

$ 23.19

$ 36.31

$ 27.80

$ 30.20

2019

$ 40.56

$ 50.98

$ 53.79

$ 40.09

$ 46.39

International RevPAR

















2022

$ 21.95

$ 27.46

$ 34.79

$ 31.44

$ 29.05

2021

$ 15.83

$ 18.84

$ 27.15

$ 23.99

$ 21.52

2020

$ 18.45

$ 7.96

$ 17.72

$ 17.37

$ 15.35

2019

$ 28.92

$ 32.47

$ 35.63

$ 30.29

$ 31.85

Global Rooms (a)



















2022

813,300

818,900

836,000

842,500

842,500

2021

797,200

798,000

802,600

810,100

810,100

2020

828,300

812,900

804,000

795,900

795,900

2019

812,100

816,600

821,800

831,000

831,000

U.S. Rooms





















2022

491,900

492,400

492,900

493,800

493,800

2021

486,000

484,800

486,800

490,600

490,600

2020

506,800

502,000

497,700

487,300

487,300

2019

506,600

508,300

509,200

510,200

510,200

International Rooms (a)



















2022

321,400

326,500

343,100

348,700

348,700

2021

311,200

313,200

315,800

319,500

319,500

2020

321,500

310,900

306,300

308,600

308,600

2019

305,500

308,300

312,600

320,800

320,800















NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022. (a) Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.



















Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2022

















Net income $ 106

$ 92

$ 101

$ 56

$ 355 Provision for income taxes 34

31

38

16

121 Depreciation and amortization 24

17

18

19

77 Interest expense, net 20

20

21

21

80 Early extinguishment of debt (a) —

2

—

—

2 Stock-based compensation expense 8

9

8

8

33 Development advance notes amortization (b) 3

3

3

3

12 Gain on asset sale, net (c) (36)

1

—

—

(35) Separation-related (income)/expenses (d) —

(1)

1

1

1 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —

1

1

2

4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159

$ 175

$ 191

$ 126

$ 650



















2021

















Net income $ 24

$ 68

$ 103

$ 48

$ 244 Provision for income taxes 11

25

36

19

91 Depreciation and amortization 24

24

23

25

95 Interest expense, net 28

22

22

22

93 Early extinguishment of debt (a) —

18

—

—

18 Stock-based compensation expense 5

8

7

8

28 Development advance notes amortization (b) 2

2

3

3

11 Impairments, net (f) —

—

—

6

6 Separation-related expenses (d) 2

1

—

—

3 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) 1

—

—

—

1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97

$ 168

$ 194

$ 131

$ 590



















2020

















Net income/(loss) $ 22

$ (174)

$ 27

$ (7)

$ (132) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 9

(48)

15

(2)

(26) Depreciation and amortization 25

25

24

24

98 Interest expense, net 25

28

29

30

112 Stock-based compensation expense 4

5

5

5

19 Development advance notes amortization (b) 2

2

2

2

9 Impairments, net (f) —

206

—

—

206 Restructuring costs (g) 13

16

—

5

34 Transaction-related expenses, net (h) 8

5

—

—

12 Separation-related expenses (d) 1

—

—

1

2 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —

—

1

—

2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109

$ 66

$ 103

$ 58

$ 336



Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)





















First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2019

















Net income $ 21

$ 26

$ 45

$ 64

$ 157 Provision for income taxes 5

10

21

14

50 Depreciation and amortization 29

27

26

28

109 Interest expense, net 24

26

25

25

100 Stock-based compensation expense 3

4

4

4

15 Development advance notes amortization (b) 2

2

2

2

8 Impairment, net (i) —

45

—

—

45 Contract termination costs (j) —

9

34

(1)

42 Restructuring costs (k) —

—

—

8

8 Transaction-related expenses, net (h) 7

11

12

10

40 Separation-related expenses (d) 21

1

—

—

22 Transaction-related item (l) —

—

20

—

20 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) 1

—

3

1

5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113

$ 161

$ 192

$ 155

$ 621

















NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. (b) Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance. (c) Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value. (d) Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (e) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement. (f) 2021 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022. 2020 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (g) Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19. (h) Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta. (i) Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (j) Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (k) Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations. (l) Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 3.91

$ 2.60















Net income $ 56

$ 48

$ 355

$ 244















Adjustments:













Gain on asset sale, net (a) —

—

(35)

— Acquisition-related amortization expense (b) 6

11

31

38 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries 2

—

4

1 Early extinguishment of debt (c) —

—

2

18 Separation-related expenses 1

—

1

3 Impairments, net —

6

—

6 Total adjustments before tax 9

17

3

66 Income tax provision/(benefit) (d) 1

1

(2)

13 Total adjustments after tax 8

16

5

53 Adjusted net income $ 64

$ 64

$ 360

$ 297 Adjustments - EPS impact 0.09

0.17

0.05

0.56 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.72

$ 0.69

$ 3.96

$ 3.16















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88.3

93.7

90.8

93.9

















(a) Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value. (b) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement. (c) Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. (d) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments. Fourth quarter 2021 amount was reduced by $3 million primarily due to the lack of a tax benefit on the Company's non-cash impairment charge.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2023 OUTLOOK As of February 15, 2023 (In millions, except per share data)







2023 Outlook Fee-related and other revenues $ 1,375 - 1,405 Adjusted EBITDA (a)

650 - 660 Depreciation and amortization expense (b)

48 - 50 Development advance notes amortization expense

13 - 15 Stock-based compensation expense

37 - 39 Interest expense, net

93 - 97 Adjusted income before income taxes

450 - 464 Income tax expense (c)

113 - 115 Adjusted net income $ 337 - 349





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.84 - 3.98





Diluted shares (d)

87.7





Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds (e)

Approx. $10





Capital expenditures

Approx. $35 Development advance notes

Approx. $60





Free cash flow conversion rate (f)

50% - 55%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR (g)

4% - 6% Number of rooms

2% - 4%

















(a) Year-over-year growth rates are not comparable due to the exit of the Company's select-service management business, the sale of its two owned hotels during 2022 and the variability in its marketing funds due to the recovery of the COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020. (b) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of ~$27 million. (c) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. (d) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after December 31, 2022. (e) Represents the recovery of $49 million COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020. The Company recovered $38 million of the $49 million support during 2021 and 2022 combined. (f) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. (g) Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 6% - 8% compared to 2019.



In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.



Table 9

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts