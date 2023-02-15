Roadrunner Receives Innovator Recognition at Commercial Carrier Journal Summit

CCJ awards shine light on excellence in trucking technology and innovation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, today announced its recognition as a "2022 Innovator" by Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) at their recent Innovators Summit in Key Largo, FL, for the company's originality in tackling trucking's challenges. CCJ's exclusive fleet networking and education summit provides a forum for thought leaders in trucking to share ideas and examine issues facing the industry.

"Roadrunner was recognized for its development of technology solutions, like its Haul Now™ platform, to lead the reinvention of its business and create a centralized platform for all shipping activities for small and medium-sized LTL shippers," said Jason Cannon, Chief Editor at Commercial Carrier Journal. "Slashing transit times by upwards of 4 days, while growing the overall business and still offering full visibility of shipments to all stakeholders, is no small feat."

"I am so proud of our Roadrunner team for this recognition of their hard work," said Tomasz Jamroz, Head of Technology, Operations and Linehaul at Roadrunner. "It truly speaks to our unfaltering commitment to innovation in everything we do from the technology in our operations to how we manage our drivers and our people. We've created an innovative Smart Network™, built an outstanding team and brought in experts from other industries. Supported by Machine Learning and AI, we integrated and developed our Smart Technology™ that fits and enhances our revamped processes. Our new Haul Now App™ is one tech piece embraced immediately by our drivers who were an integral part of the development and testing phases."

"As our company rebuilt and reestablished itself, starting in 2020, through a more efficient network, faster transit times, and added technology to improve visibility and operational fluidity, we've become an innovative LTL platform delivering quality service," said Nathalie de Champlain, CMO and Advisor to CEO at Roadrunner. "Congratulations to all the recipients for their outstanding achievements and impressive commitments to innovation. For Roadrunner to receive this industry recognition is a true honor."

The Roadrunner team utilizes proprietary optimization technology to build direct loads and eliminate rehandling. This ensures customers' freight runs over the road (and rail-free) via the most direct route possible with minimal handling by their expert team members. Roadrunner's on-time pickup and delivery percentages are industry-leading, and their customers report less than 1% exceptions on freight delivery.

Roadrunner recently sped up service in 130 lanes by 1-4 days which translated to over 12 million zip code combinations. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner has received several service quality awards from multiple shippers, most recently the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About CCJ Innovators

Commercial Carrier Journal's Innovators program recognizes trucking operations that have demonstrated true innovation in trucking management. The editors of CCJ select finalists, one of which will be named Innovator of the Year and featured in a CCJ cover story. Other finalists will be featured monthly throughout the year. CCJ is a national leading business magazine for truck fleet executives. Topics covered at this year's CCJ Summit included best practices for dealing with issues such as the driver shortage, equipment, technology implementations and integrations, regulations, social media, and more.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 37 metro markets, the company's SmartNetwork™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner SmartNetwork™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

