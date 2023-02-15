PATRICK IVIE JOINS SIMPLURIS AS CHIEF SALES EXECUTIVE

Ivie brings decades of multifaceted legal administration expertise to Simpluris

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpluris Inc., a leader in legal administration, announced today that Patrick Ivie, a global legal administration expert with more than two decades of experience, has joined the company as Chief Sales Executive. Patrick will manage key client relationships and provide administrative guidance throughout the settlement administration process.

As Chief Sales Executive, Patrick's insight will bolster Simpluris' complex legal administration capabilities and accelerate the firm's fast-growing class action settlement administration practice. He will be responsible for the development and implementation of strategic initiatives that foster client engagement.

"Patrick's tremendous reputation, impressive resume and extensive experience, make him a valued addition to the Simpluris executive leadership team," said Kevin Lee, President and CEO. "His unparalleled knowledge, valuable relationships and respected industry expertise supports our continued focus on growing and strengthening our class action administration services, and our ability to provide our clients with premium service."

Patrick began his legal career at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. He handled numerous litigation and bankruptcy matters including key engagements for Calpine Corporation, Tower Automotive, Hollywood Panorama and Tower Records. Prior to joining Simpluris, Patrick was a sales and marketing executive at a leading settlement administration firm and oversaw the growth of the firm from a regional boutique to an international leader in the settlement administration space.

"I am excited to join Simpluris and be part of the service-centric growth," Patrick said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help clients navigate complex administration settlements and increase Simpluris' market presence.

Patrick received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School where he was a member of the St. Thomas More Law Honor Society. He received his B.A. from the University of Southern California where he played on the men's varsity volleyball team on an athletic scholarship.

About Simpluris Inc.

Simpluris Inc. delivers comprehensive corporate, financial and legal administration services across the United States. Since 2007, Simpluris administered over 8 thousand matters and distributed over $7 billion in funds. From class action settlements to corporate remediation, our nationwide team handles even the most complex matters with accuracy and transparency. Regardless of scale, Simpluris' project management experts deliver legal administration services with speed, precision and accountability. Learn more at www.simpluris.com.

