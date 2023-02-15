LM Funding America, Inc. To Participate in The World Digital Mining Summit in Singapore on February 21, 2023

One of the Top Cryptocurrency Summits of the Year

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that the Company will be participating in the World Digital Mining Summit in Singapore on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The World Digital Mining Summit is a series of global, regional and online events hosted by BITMAIN, the world's leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER. Since its first launch in 2018, BITMAIN has successfully held 11 World Digital Mining Summit events, making it one of the top summits in the cryptocurrency industry.

Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman, and CEO of LM Funding commented, "We look forward to participating in one of the top cryptocurrency summits of the year. This summit unites leading global Web 3.0 and mining companies to explore investment and financial prospects, new trends in Web 3.0, and mining potential worldwide. In addition, it will provide the Company with a great opportunity to develop critical, long-term strategic partnership arrangements with some of the leading participants in the crypto mining industry as well as explore prospects to expand out blockchain contract opportunities."

The Company will be represented by Ryan Duran - Vice President of Operations and Todd Liebel - Director of Crypto Strategies at the Summit.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, the capacity of our bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the need for capital, our ability to hire and retain new employees, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

