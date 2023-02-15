LinearB launches new developer efficiency solutions to help enterprises optimize their engineering team operations in a down market

New platform capabilities include resource allocation planning for R&D leaders and workflow automation for platform engineering teams

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LinearB announced new capabilities that enable engineering leaders to align their teams and resources more closely with business needs through resource allocation and planning accuracy for financial and technical teams with R&D measurement and tracking.

The company also announced gitStream - workflow automation for GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket users - that scales developer efficiency by streamlining the pull request process. Repo-owners configure rules that classify each pull request and send it down a unique merge path. These rules automatically find the right reviewer, check for service deprecation, add context tags, and more.

These platform updates come on the heels of LinearB raising a $50 million Series B funding round in 2022, led by Tribe Capital & Salesforce Ventures and will continue to strengthen its position as the only solution providing strategic visibility for engineering leaders, tactical metrics for development teams, and workflow automation for individual developers.

"The days of growth at all costs are over. While many R&D organizations started measuring pipeline metrics like DORA & planning accuracy in 2022, visibility without automation is not enough to boost team performance." says LinearB co-founder and CEO Ori Keren. "R&D strategies in 2023 have to focus on scaling developer efficiency with workflow automation if they are going to be successful in this tumultuous economic environment."

"We've found LinearB's new workflow automation capabilities very useful in improving our DORA metrics," said FloSports VP of Engineering Truong-An Thai, a LinearB customer. "With gitStream we can take basic, non-functional code changes—such as formatting and tests—and make it simple to auto-merge those or catch when we have outdated APIs. The routing and automation rules have also been incredibly helpful to our team to shift-left the PR process and have PR policy as written code instead of tribal knowledge."

As part of this announcement, more than 1,000 R&D leaders from across the globe have registered for LinearB's workshop: Scaling Developer Efficiency in 2023: Using metrics & automation to execute your R&D strategy in a down market . In this workshop, LinearB will focus on how to apply workflow automation and org-level insights to improve software value delivery while navigating challenging market conditions that have left many engineering teams with less budget and human resources.

"Developer efficiency can go hand in hand with happiness," adds LinearB CEO Ori Keren. "That's what we're here to do: improve the experience of developers and help them to automate their annoying tasks, and by doing so, improve the workflow and efficiency of the entire engineering organization."

About LinearB

LinearB is an engineering efficiency platform for engineering leaders who want to positively impact the R&D cost and value delivery of their organization.

Unlike other solutions, LinearB goes beyond engineering metrics dashboards to provide developer workflow automation that helps customers control their R&D costs while improving their team's workflow efficiency.

Thousands of engineering teams, such as Bumble, BigID, Cloudinary, Equinix, Unbabel, and Drata, rely on LinearB to improve their team operations. To learn more, visit www.linearb.io .

