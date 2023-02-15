iQIYI Reaches Framework Agreement with Baidu on AI-Generated Content

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 15, iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, announced a framework agreement with Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), connecting iQIYI to Baidu's generative dialogue product ERNIE Bot. Under the agreement, iQIYI and Baidu will jointly explore leveraging AI-Generated Content (AIGC) technologies on iQIYI's various business endeavors, including content search, promotion, novel creation and tools, among other areas. The partnership marries iQIYI's rich online entertainment resources and Baidu's advanced technologies, which further empowers iQIYI to enhance its creative capabilities, production efficiency, and the ability to provide superior user experiences.

ERNIE Bot is a generative dialogue product Baidu launched based on its ERNIE technology. LIU Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer of iQIYI, remarked that iQIYI will adhere to its corporate vision and aspire to become a technology-based entertainment company. iQIYI sees technological innovation as a key driver of the development of film and television industry, where new technologies such as AIGC would become the prominent driver of progress. Connecting iQIYI with ERNIE Bot not only improves content production and promotion efficiency, but it also helps creators unlock their imagination and produce more high-quality film and TV content.

iQIYI's access to ERNIE Bot will further enhance its user experience. iQIYI would be given priority and internal access to trial ERNIE Bot. The technological capabilities will be deployed to facilitate the corporation between iQIYI and Baidu on production research and development, standard setting, and other areas.

