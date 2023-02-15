Luxury brand celebrates eight years of continued leadership with a total of 73 Five-Star awards across its global portfolio of hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas – the most held by any hospitality company

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons earned nine new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards in 2023, bringing its total count to a record-breaking 73. With 51 Four Seasons hotels and resorts, six restaurants and 16 spas holding a Five-Star designation, the luxury hospitality leader maintains its position of holding the most Five-Star awards of any single hospitality brand.

Four Seasons Achieves Record Number of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards (PRNewswire)

"Four Seasons longstanding leadership in Forbes Travel Guide reflects our enduring commitment to providing category-defining products and exceptional experiences to all who walk through our doors," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Empowered by the genuine heart of our people, we continue to deliver an unmatched level of personalized service and I am proud to join our teams worldwide in celebrating this record-breaking achievement together."

Five hotels and resorts, two restaurants and two spas received inaugural Five-Star designations from Forbes Travel Guide in 2023. Hotel recipients include Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley and Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre. Newly awarded restaurants include Jean-Georges Philadelphia at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center and Michelin-starred Zi Yat Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip. The Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait Burj Alshaya and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid also achieved Five-Star status in this year's awards.

"At Four Seasons, our people have always been the key to our success, and an elevated employee experience is integral to creating the same for our guests," says Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "Our teams go above and beyond to deliver moments of unscripted care, ultimately enriching the profile of our incredible product offering, and consistently driving Four Seasons industry leading position in Forbes Travel Guide."

In addition to new Five-Stars received by Four Seasons hotels and resorts, restaurants and spas, employees were also celebrated for their standout performance in Forbes Travel Guide's "of the year" awards. Kai Turner, Doorman at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center was a finalist for Hotel Employee of the Year, while Judy de la Cruz, Spa Coordinator at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown and Rajeshwari Idayah Madoo, Spa Therapist at The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita were each finalists for Spa Employee of the Year.

"Outstanding service complemented by an exceptional hotel, resort, restaurant or spa is the making of a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star winner," says Hermann Elger, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. "Four Seasons 73 Five-Stars and eight consecutive years of leadership clearly speak to their excellence in the industry and longstanding dedication to quality, care and exemplary service."

In addition to new hotel and residential openings, Four Seasons continues to enhance its portfolio with complementary experiential offerings. Whether in the air with the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, on the road with the Four Seasons Drive Experience, on the open seas with Four Seasons Yachts, or at home with Four Seasons at Home Collection, each line of business engages guests and consumers in new ways while showcasing the service and genuine care that remain hallmarks of the Four Seasons brand.

The 51 Four Seasons properties that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Hotel Amman

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

The 16 Four Seasons spas that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Guerlain Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Palm Beach Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Ritz Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Spa and Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait Burj Alshaya

Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Spa Mont Blanc at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

The Wellness Floor at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

The six Four Seasons restaurants that hold a Five-Star Rating are:

Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Jean-Georges Philadelphia, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Sushi Saito Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Lung King Heen , Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Tempura Uchitsu, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Zi Yat Heen , Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

To view more images, click here.

To view a complete list of Four Seasons awards and accolades, click here.

Methodology

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on up to 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact

Stephanie Moyer

smoyer@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts