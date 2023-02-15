Carbon Appoints Karrie Rexford as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon , the leading 3D printing technology company, today announced the appointment of Karrie Rexford as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Rexford brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, where she will be responsible for leading Carbon's Legal organization.

"We feel privileged to have a veteran join the team with the broad expertise Karrie brings to the table," said Phil DeSimone, co-Founder and Member of the Office of the CEO. "Karrie's expertise leading strategic transactions within the healthcare and manufacturing industries will enable her to integrate globally with our teams. Karrie is known for finding creative ways to solve hard problems, which positions our Legal organization as an ideal business partner."

Rexford has executive leadership and legal expertise in a variety of fields, including medical device, software and technology licensing, intellectual property, product development, manufacturing, and global commercial transactions.

Rexford worked for over 17 years at Align Technology, Inc, a global medical device company that reinvented the way orthodontic and restorative treatments are delivered globally. As Vice President Global Associate General Counsel, Commercial Transactions, Rexford collaborated with Align's product development, business development, R&D, and product launch teams on development agreements for new aligner materials. Rexford began her career in Silicon Valley working for the law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which ushers promising, innovative companies through their business life cycle, and also held positions with several software companies including Netscape Communications Corporation, Sun Microsystems, Inc. and LoudCloud, Inc. She received her J.D. at Lincoln Law School and a B.A. from California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo.

"I worked with Carbon over the years, initially when it was in its infancy stages, and it has continued to deliver amazing technical advancements in this space," said Rexford. "I'm excited to apply my experience in global, strategic transactions to support Carbon's continued growth. I'm honored to join an established Legal team and company that has built a culture of collaboration and innovation."

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

