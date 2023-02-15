Cadent Launches Clean Room Offering on Google Cloud to Enable Privacy-Safe TV Ad Targeting

Cadent Aperture Platform on Google Cloud Brings Interoperability to CTV

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, today announced that it is expanding the capabilities of its Aperture Platform on Google Cloud with a new data Clean Room offering. Built utilizing reference architecture and infrastructure from Google Cloud, the new Clean Room enables advertisers and publishers to share and analyze important data in the cloud more securely. The partnership expands Cadent's integrations across the advanced TV ecosystem, creating new opportunities for advertisers at a time when there is greater focus on privacy and a diversity of audience choice.

As a Google Cloud partner, Cadent Aperture Platform provides the access and interoperability that clients need to onboard, build, and deploy audiences for activation anywhere, at scale, in a fully secure environment.

Cadent's industry-leading Aperture Audience Studio and Viewer Graph, and its new Clean Room running on Google Cloud, allow major broadcast media and national programmer clients to onboard, build and deploy audiences to Google Ad Manager or other platforms for activation, all in a privacy-preserving manner. This partnership improves workflow for clients while ensuring privacy, with controls in place for data storage and movement.

"Expanding the Cadent platform to Google Cloud with this new Clean Room offering provides advertisers with greater scalability, flexibility, and the trusted infrastructure to optimize their campaigns," said Mari Tangredi, SVP, Audience Solutions at Cadent. "As an independent platform, Cadent integrates with best-in-class partners to provide our clients with the interoperability they need for a seamless experience."

An early adopter of cloud-based infrastructure, with a platform that is cloud-native, Cadent avoids the costly and time-consuming process of cloud migration, an impending challenge for many legacy ad tech companies. Cloud-based infrastructure provides many benefits including scalability, reliability, security, and low latency, among others. Together, Cadent and Google Cloud bridge the gap in cross-screen data collaboration and enable the best performance in advertising technology.

To learn more about Cadent Aperture Platform, visit https://cadent.tv/platform/.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

