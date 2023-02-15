Amazon Leads $20 Million Investment Round in Character Design Studio Superplastic; Amazon Studios to Develop the World's First Animated Comedy Series, Starring Synthetic Celebrities Janky and Guggimon

Beloved by millions of fans worldwide, Superplastic's top synthetic celebrities eye streaming after their social media success with the help of Amazon Studios and Amazon's Alexa Fund

CULVER CITY, Calif. and BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amazon and Superplastic announced a multifaceted collaboration that spans investment and a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, which is currently in development on a series featuring Superplastic's synthetic celebrities.

The Alexa Fund, Amazon's venture capital arm that focuses on new media, smart consumer electronics, ambient intelligence, and other areas of digital technology, leads Superplastic's $20 million Series A extension investment round. Other investors include Craft Ventures, Google Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Kering, Sony Japan, Scribble Ventures, Kakao, Animoca Brands, Day One Ventures, and Betaworks. This latest round brings Superplastic's total funding to $58 million to date, and supports the expansion of the Superplastic character universe.

Additionally, The Janky & Guggimon Show, starring the Superplastic synthetic celebrities Janky and Guggimon, is in development at Amazon Studios. The two companies have also signed a first-look deal to facilitate the creation of additional series and films starring other characters in the Superplastic universe. The Janky & Guggimon Show follows the adventures of two lazy and spectacularly incompetent best friends who are hell-bent on getting rich and famous but leave a trail of chaos and destruction in their wake. The endearing duo includes Janky, the loveable idiot who spends his spare time scamming celebrities, and Guggimon, a fashion icon and master manipulator who's too narcissistic to care.

While successful merchandise, gaming, and metaverse activations traditionally follow the success of a popular animated series, this is one of the first times that the sequence has been reversed: Superplastic's synthetic celebrities Janky and Guggimon built a massive fan base on social media before landing a first-look deal on a major streaming service. Each episode features a cast of animated and human celebrity friends. If ordered to series, it will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"Superplastic's universe of synthetic celebrities have earned a cult following in every medium they've touched," said Superplastic founder and CEO Paul Budnitz. "The new collaboration partnership with Amazon Studios reaches a massive audience and provides a new playground for us to wreak havoc worldwide. We're grateful for the investment the Amazon Alexa Fund gave us to help us continue to grow the Superplastic Universe!"

"As we expand the Alexa Fund to address a wider range of consumer technologies that include ambient computing, smart devices, and the future of entertainment, we're very excited to add Superplastic to our portfolio," said Paul Bernard, director of the Alexa Fund. "Superplastic's virtual celebrities delight audiences and meet their customers where they are, and we see them as demonstrative of a new class of IP that is going to be increasingly relevant with younger generations. We are excited to be an investor and to continue to help Superplastic and Amazon's Media and Entertainment teams identify more ways to delight customers."

About Superplastic:



Superplastic is a Vermont-based character design studio that creates synthetic celebrities with millions of followers worldwide, and who appear in social media, music, gaming, high-end collectibles, fashion, animated entertainment, web3 and live experiences. The company sells tens of millions of dollars in real and virtual products annually, and has collaborated with Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, Christie's Auction House, J. Balvin, Kidsuper, Pusha-T, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, and more.

About Amazon Studios:

Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing Original films and television series for a global audience. Original series premiere exclusively on Prime Video, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Amazon Studios also produces and acquires Original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Prime Video, in addition to producing Original content for Freevee, Amazon's premium free streaming service.

About the Alexa Fund:

The Alexa Fund is Amazon's venture capital fund that invests in smart electronics, ambient computing, artificial intelligence, and media & entertainment.

