3E Energy Rolls Out New Positioning and Look

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3E Energy, Inc., a beverage company specializing in healthy, functional beverages, announced that 3E Energy Elixir is being reintroduced to consumers as 'The Better For You' Energy Elixir. 3E Energy's rebranding features bold, new graphics and a brand positioning that transcends the less-than-healthy reputation of mainstream energy drinks. 3E Energy's scientific formulation and unique flavors remain unaltered supporting the brand's current expansion into retail channels and relaunching online.

Dr. Christian Gregory, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 3E Energy, Inc. stated, "The new packaging and merchandising emphasizes our core positioning: 3E Energy is truly 'The Better For You Energy Elixir'. The new graphics and messaging do a better job focusing on our unique benefits."

Consciously caffeinated™ (96 mg natural caffeine – same as a cup of coffee)

Nutrient-dense with 8 essential vitamins & minerals

Refreshing and unique natural flavors

Perfectly balanced plant-based sweeteners - NO Sucralose or aftertaste

Low in calories

John Bellamy, Co-Founder and CEO of 3E Energy, Inc. stated, "We are excited to reintroduce 3E Energy Elixir. We spent five years carefully crafting and refining 3E's unique formulation. It not only provides a burst of healthy energy with natural sources of caffeine – it also stimulates mental focus and acuity, helps cope with the stress of everyday life that prompts overeating, while promoting cardiovascular and immune system health."

Mark Bair, COO of 3E Energy, Inc. and beverage veteran added, "One of 3E Energy's strongest attributes is that consumers can drink 3E without the crash or jitters of mainstream energy drinks. 3E is consciously caffeinated™️ – using only natural sources of caffeine at levels not over-the-top like mainstream energy drinks – and includes eight essential vitamins and minerals for optimal health. Quite simply, 3E offers 'Healthy Energy for Life.'" He added, "we are establishing retail availability into three core markets: Southern California and Portland, Oregon and to leading Texas grocery retailer, Central Market — as well as online. We are also targeting leading retailers across the U.S. who serve active, health-conscious consumers -- especially women, seeking delicious, all natural energy for their day – with NO crash or jitters – and without sacrifice to health and wellness."

About 3E Energy, Inc.:

3E Energy, Inc. is inspired by legendary comedian, social activist, health and nutrition guru, Dick Gregory. An early and vocal advocate for nutrition and health, Mr. Gregory ran across the country, from Los Angeles to New York – literally 50 miles a day over 71 days while consuming only a unique, nutrient-dense, energy formula that he created. Today, 3E Energy, Inc. builds on his legacy with a commitment to help people everywhere lead healthier, more productive lives by creating and offering state-of-the-art healthy beverages and foods.

3E ESSENTIAL ENERGY™️ ELIXIR

For more information on 3E Energy, Inc. please visit: www.3Eenergy.com

