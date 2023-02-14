Theralytics Awarded 2022 "Best Ease of Use" and "Best Value" Capterra Awards for Third Consecutive Year

The awards for the leading applied behavior analysis (ABA) health technology company are the latest additions to its growing list of software accolades from Capterra and Software Advice respectively.

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralytics – a leading healthcare technology company founded by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) specifically designed for applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy providers as a web and mobile based practice management and clinical data collection solution that provides scheduling, document management, treatment plans, business analysis reporting, and more – recently announced it was awarded the 2023 "Best Ease of Use" and "Best Value" Capterra badges for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the company also earned Software Advice's "Best Customer Support" and "Most Recommended" awards for the second consecutive year – further highlighting the platform's consistent innovation, customer service, and popularity among its growing user base.

Practice Management and Data Collection Software Designed for ABA Providers

Capterra helps millions of people find the best business software and has over 2,000,000 vetted user reviews spanning its 400+ software categories.

"Capterra's 'Best' badges are based on verified customer reviews on their platform, and we are thrilled and humbled to be recognized for the third year in a row," said Zohaib Rana, Founder and CEO, Theralytics. "While we continue to innovate to make our platform even more intuitive, we always strive to keep our customers' needs at the forefront of our strategic approach to provide HIPAA-compliant, and innovative solutions to ABA and behavioral health clinicians – all of these recent awards are are a huge testament to our team's efforts."

"Our organization has had a very positive experience with Theralytics. We have been able to use it across clinics and disciplines in a nationwide company with very few issues. Any issues that are presented are always addressed quickly and efficiently by their customer service team."

Alexandra K.

Regional Director | CA

Theralytics currently holds a Capterra popularity score of 4.9 , one of the highest in its category and well above the review platform's average. The popularity score is the relative popularity of the software based on web search trends and web presence.

"I am honored to lead such a talented group of individuals who consistently strive for excellence in the development of cutting-edge solutions," said Imran Haq, COO, Theralytics. "This award further solidifies our position as one of the fastest growing softwares in the industry, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

"We are very excited to be recognized by our customers as a go-to solution for growing ABA and healthcare operations," said Jay Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer, Theralytics. "Our efforts to innovate and shape the ABA and healthcare technology space have paid off, and we owe this to our dedicated customer base who we work alongside to improve client outcomes. We are thankful to them for this award, and we promise to keep innovating to expand our solutions for our customers."

About Theralytics

Theralytics was founded specifically for ABA providers by a BCBA and experts in the healthcare technology industry. Our mission is to provide an all-in-one ABA practice management and data collection software that is user-friendly, robust, and affordable. To learn more about Theralytics, visit www.theralytics.net .

