Students Convince Monterey City Council to End Support for Cruise Ships

Youth from Protect Monterey Bay Instrumental in First-of-its-kind Vote

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monterey City Council voted 3-2 last week to adopt a measure stopping security and disembarkation services1 for ships arriving in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Young leaders from local non-profit Protect Monterey Bay drew praise from the Council for their comments, citing their statements and presence as "extraordinarily courageous and profound."

"The battle isn't over," remarked Taylor Adams (13), noting they were outnumbered 5-1 by business owners and cruise lobbyists, "but we asked them to consider planet over profits, and stop risking the long-term health of our ocean for the short-term revenue of a few."

Aliya Denton (13) reminded the council that the Cruise Lobby claimed an average of $125 spent per person during shore excursions2 – a fraction of the 3 million annual visitors3 spending over $3b while vacationing in the popular coastal destination.

"Millions of tourists call the Bay 'Priceless,'" she noted. "According to the Cruise Lobby2, it has a price: $125 average per passenger. No amount is worth allowing cruise ships into a PROTECTED MARINE SANCTUARY," Denton stated.

Protect Monterey Bay believes that Cruise Lines will fight – stating: "These companies are convicted felons4 that pay millions in fines. They register ships abroad to evade U.S. tax5, employment, and safety regulations. They'll file lawsuits, run PR campaigns and 'fun' commercials, meanwhile sewage, plastics, oil, wastewater, noise, and other pollutants wreak havoc for life below the surface."

Heidi Witten-Forsythe acknowledged that "our city can't ban cruise ships – because the waterways are federal.6 But tonight, is the first step - we welcome visitors, but not at this cost – and not with these risks."

Twin brother Hamish added "The first ship arriving this year is run by Princess Cruise Lines, who plead guilty to seven felonies7 and was handed the largest-ever criminal penalty involving deliberate vessel pollution for dumping and covering up through falsifying records. They were fined again while on probation8, and a 3rd fine after that9. Relentless, serial environmental abusers don't belong here."

"This is only the start," said Adams. "The Council agreed10 this place is priceless. We'll gather friends to paddle out and meet every cruise ship due arriving in the bay to educate passengers – and tell cruise lines to value animals calling this place home more than profits."

About Protect Monterey Bay: Protect Monterey Bay is a student-led 501(c)3 non-profit creating awareness, driving action through organized efforts, and advocating politically.

