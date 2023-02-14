Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on February 21

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm", or "Sandstorm Gold Royalties") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) will release its 2022 fourth quarter and annual results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after markets close.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties Logo (CNW Group/Sandstorm Gold Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 8:30am PST to further discuss the fourth quarter and annual results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

International: (+1) 416-764-8688

North American Toll-Free: (+1) 888-390-0546

Conference ID: 44216908

Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/40FB30k

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at info@sandstormgold.com.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of 250 royalties, of which 39 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.