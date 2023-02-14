New Partners Announced at Tidwell Group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidwell Group, an IPA Best of the Best and Fastest Growing Firm, welcomes Greg Harris, CPA, MST, and Chadd C. Weisert, J.D., LLM, as its newest Partners.

"Tidwell Group can only bring the highest levels of service to our valued clients by accomplishing our goal of assembling the best accounting professionals in the country," said J. Barry Tidwell, CPA, CVA , Tidwell Group National Managing Partner. "Greg and Chadd's additions prove that our firm is accomplishing that goal, and their combined contributions will strengthen our ability to execute at the highest levels as we continue to develop into a ' Firm of the Future .'"

Todd M. Fentress, CPA , Tidwell Group's Columbus Office Managing Partner, said, "As Tidwell Group continues to expand its national presence, the addition of these outstanding tax professionals will extend our expertise in the Opportunity Zone and Renewable Energy disciplines and will enable us to continue to provide the value-added concepts and exceptional service our clients deserve."

The firm acknowledges the momentous career benchmark these two professionals have achieved and enthusiastically welcomes them as the newest members of the partnership group at an exciting time when Tidwell Group continues to affirm its place as a leading client-first-centered firm.

Chadd C. Weisert, JD, LLM

With over 23 years of experience, Chadd Weisert is a Tax Partner in Tidwell Group's Columbus office. He has significant experience providing tax services to real estate and construction companies. Weisert typically manages all aspects of tax engagements for clients ranging from small, family-owned businesses to those with receipts over $500 million. His proficiency includes partnership tax compliance, consulting IRS controversy, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) consulting. Chadd holds a JD and LLM in Taxation from Golden Gate University School of Law and a BS in Accounting from California State University Fresno.

Greg Harris, CPA, MST

Greg Harris is a Tax Partner in Tidwell Group's Columbus office with more than 14 years of public accounting experience. With a focus on the real estate and construction industries, Greg's expertise is within the affordable housing industry. He is well-versed in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), opportunity zones, and overall partnership transaction consulting. Greg manages all aspects of many large-scale engagements and is known for his overall project management and communication skills. Greg obtained his Master of Science in Taxation from The University of New Haven and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in Accounting from The Ohio State University and is a certified public accountant licensed in the state of Ohio.

About Tidwell Group LLC

Tidwell Group, LLC, has been named an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firm for 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 and Forbes list of 'America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2021 and 2020'. These acknowledgments follow the firm's Fastest Growing ranking for 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

A leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, Austin, Columbus, Charlotte, Minnesota, and Tampa, Tidwell Group specializes in the tax credit, real estate, and construction industries. Our experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing industry. With expertise ranging from low-income housing tax credits, bonds, conventional financing, renewable energy, HUD compliance and reporting, and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting, our focus is on developing long-term client relationships through value-driven results. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and immediately impact your business. Tidwell Group's expertise, partnership mentality, and hands-on approach enable us to offer advice and new opportunities to improve your business.

For more information on Tidwell Group, contact the firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

