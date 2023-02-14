Miller-Motte College Offers New Bachelor of Science Degrees in IT and Healthcare Management To Online Students

Programs Are Part Of A 2023 Virtual Catalog Expansion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller-Motte College (MMC) has debuted online Bachelor of Science Degrees in IT Management and Healthcare Management to potential students across the country. According to a U.S. and World News report, Information Technology Managers rank #3 in Best Technology Jobs, have the lowest unemployment rates, and have above average upward mobility. And with cybersecurity threats on the rise, businesses are reexamining security measures, meaning IT management and services occupations will continue to thrive over the next several years with a predicted growth of 16% nationally.

The IT Management Bachelor of Science program helps prepare graduates for planning, coordinating, and directing computer-related activities in an organization. Students can learn about the role of IT managers, how to assist in determining the information technology goals of a business, and how to properly implement the appropriate computer systems to achieve those goals. Students who graduate from the program can apply for roles such as help desk analysts or managers, IT project managers, computer system analysts, network technicians, or network managers.

The Healthcare Management Bachelor of Science program helps prepare graduates to organize and oversee medical information and healthcare staff in medical practices, nursing homes, and hospitals. It also helps prepare graduates for entry-level employment as medical and health service managers who work with technology that integrates electronic health records across areas of the healthcare industry.

In a separate report by U.S. and World News for Top Best Business Jobs, Medical and Health Services Manager earned a #1 placement. The role was evaluated based on Salary, Job Market, Stress-level, Work-Life Balance, and Future Growth, which is currently projected to grow at 28% nationally. The need for healthcare managers stems from the birth of more group practices and a retiring workforce, according to the report .

"Earning a Bachelor of Science degree is a stepping stone for graduates who crave upward mobility," said Andrea Snow, SVP of Academics & Career Services at Ancora , parent company to Miller-Motte College. "Focusing on career pathways that help to meet employer demand at a national level, we've developed thoughtful and cohesive courses that support the needs of a growing student population. This is just the beginning."

Earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in IT or Healthcare Management from Miller-Motte College provides students with flexible online learning. Enrollment is on a rolling basis with classes beginning every 5 to 10 weeks and programs that can be completed within 33 months.

IT students will receive education and training on relevant skills, including:

Security Concepts, where students can learn how to secure systems and network infrastructure related to risk assessment, virtualization techniques, cryptography basics, policies, procedures, and management.





Legal and ethical issues to help students address controversial social issues involving information technology, including privacy, intellectual property, and social justice issues.





Data Analytics, which exposes students to the analytical process, including how data is created, stored, accessed, and how the organization works with data to support organizational needs.





Cloud Computing, which introduces students to cloud types, the steps to successfully adopting the cloud, and the risks and consequences of cloud computing.

Healthcare Management students will receive education and training on relevant skills, including:

Multicultural Healthcare, which helps students to examine the opportunities and challenges healthcare workers face in any cultural community, the differences in cultural beliefs about health and illness, cross-cultural health and communications models, and ways to implement health promotion programs and program evaluation across cultures.





Leadership coursework, which provides students with a better understanding of leadership theories and become effective leaders in various types of business, health care, and governmental environments.





Business research knowledge and skills, including research design, methodology, processes, sampling, data compilation, analysis, validity, reliability, presentation, and project responsibility/accountability.





Healthcare Management Capstone, which allows students to select and research a healthcare management issue/problem in an organization to look for real-world trends and issues to assess, create an action plan, and evaluate a proposed strategy.

*Miller-Motte College does not guarantee employment or salary. Students located in California cannot enroll in or attend Miller-Motte College.

About Miller-Motte College

Miller-Motte College has convenient locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee offering training programs in Business, Healthcare, Technology, Education, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Miller-Motte College also offers online learning, including Bachelor of Science degree programs in Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Business Management, Cybersecurity, IT Management, Computer Science, Data Management, Cloud Computing, Network Ops & Security, Software Development, Healthcare Management, and Allied Health Management. The online programs are delivered through the Chattanooga, TN campus. Graduates have access to career assistance including guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.miller-motte.edu .

