G-FORM® INVESTS IN NEW SUSTAINABLE IMPACT PROTECTION COMPANY, RE ZRO®

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announces its partnership with UK-based ingredient brand, RE ZRO®, with a multi-year, phased investment deal to launch the world's first fully biodegradable impact protection range. Expanding on G-Form's proprietary technology, RE ZRO® will provide new features and benefits to the company's portfolio.

"Collaboration plays a big part in how we develop and build better products. We at RE ZRO are excited to pave the way into the future of impact protection together with our friends and partners at G-Form," shared Wil Marschall, RE ZRO Founder and CEO.

"The partnership with RE ZRO is remarkable. These innovators have developed an advanced sustainable solution delivering fully biodegradable and recyclable protection to a consumer that has been waiting years for this type of product. The G-Form brand is now the house of cutting-edge impact protection technology," stated Glen "Gava" Giovanucci, G-Form's CEO.

G-Form® will be implementing RE ZRO® technology into their new range of products and will also support RE ZRO® by acting as their North American distributors. This injection of capital will enable the UK startup to commercialize their proprietary technologies to the global market and push to become the new standard in sustainability within the impact protection sector.

G-Form's initial range featuring RE ZRO® will enter the market in the Fall of 2023, with additional moto-certified products in the pipeline for Spring 2024.

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including bike, moto, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com .

RE ZRO®, a brand-new impact protection company, has created the world's first 100% recyclable and fully biodegradable body armor, offering consumers the highest possible level of safety with minimal harm to the environment. Available in CE level 1 and level 2, RE ZRO's cutting-edge material science and structural design provide powerful impact absorption that is lightweight, flexible, and highly ventilated.

