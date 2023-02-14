FinOps Foundation Announces Microsoft as a Premier Member

Foundation continues to grow fast, serving a community of over 8,700 from more than 3,500 organizations

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced today that Microsoft is joining as a Premier Member company. Additionally, Microsoft's Jimin Li will join the FinOps Governing Board as a voting member to help craft Foundation strategy and direction.

Microsoft is the fourth major cloud provider, after Google Cloud, Oracle, and Tencent to join the FinOps Foundation.

FinOps is a portmanteau of "Finance" and "DevOps," stressing the communications and collaboration between business and engineering teams. It is a synonym for the practice of "Cloud Financial Management" which ensures organizations get the most value out of every dollar they spend in the public cloud.

Microsoft's cloud computing service, Microsoft Azure, provides the cloud-based IT infrastructure. To help businesses make more smooth and successful migrations to the cloud, it recently launched an initiative to help customers understand and demystify cloud economics . With digital content highlighting key technical and financial best practices from Azure experts, Microsoft helps companies save time, and better budget resources as they chart their cloud journeys.

"I'm very enthusiastic about our partnership with the FinOps Foundation and our membership as part of the FinOps community," said Vivek Dalvi, Corporate Vice President, Commerce Platform & Experiences at Microsoft. "Optimizing cloud workloads is more important than ever for companies of all sizes in all industries. Our collaboration with the FinOps Foundation and our industry partners will empower Microsoft Cloud customers and partners to leverage the cost management best practices and industry standard operating procedures cultivated by the FinOps community."

The explosive growth of cloud, and the challenges of cloud cost management, are driving the adoption of FinOps as organizations recognize the need to ensure accountability for cloud spending to align cloud adoption and investment with business strategy.

"Microsoft is a bellwether technology leader that makes every initiative better with its presence, leadership, and innovation," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We welcome Microsoft as a Premier Member as its membership will be a huge asset to the larger FinOps community and development and maturation of best practices across industries and the world."

Currently, Microsoft has the largest number of FinOps Certified Professionals at any organization in the world. The FinOps Foundation offers several great training and certification programs such as FinOps Certified Practitioner and FinOps Certified Professional geared towards helping people advance within their careers and growing the community at large. Microsoft aims to help the Foundation improve material specifically focused on Microsoft Cloud and to certify relevant Microsoft teams in FinOps.

FinOps isn't just a technical discipline nor solely finance-based – it's a cultural one that brings together finance, engineering, product, and management. The latest FinOps Foundation research indicates that large companies will continue to adopt FinOps, due to the complexity of their cloud environments, reporting requirements, and the sheer number of disparate teams requiring collaboration. Learn more about becoming a member of the FinOps Foundation .

To learn more, please visit and read the blog post here .

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

