36Kr to Integrate Baidu ERNIE Bot: Building AI-powered content ecosystem and Enterprise Services suite

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, announced today it has become one of the first-batch partners of Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) ChatGPT-style ERNIE Bot ecosystem. 36Kr will integrate the abilities provided by Baidu ERNIE Bot, elevating its explorations in applying ChatGPT and AIGC technologies.

36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) will apply Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) industry-leading smart chat technologies in areas spanning content creation, user interaction, and enterprise service review. This initiative demonstrates 36Kr's first-mover role in applying AI technology, representing the first usage of the interactive language model technology in enterprise services and interactive user scenarios provided by vertical media.

ERNIE Bot is an AI chatbot project developed by Baidu based on its ERNIE (ERNIE Model) technology. Baidu has been deeply rooted in the field of artificial intelligence for over a decade, boasting an industrial-level knowledge-enhanced ERNIE model with deep semantic understanding and generation capabilities across multiple modalities and languages. It has immense potential in a wide range of areas, including question-and-answer search, cloud computing, content creation, and smart office.

Being the first-tier partner, 36Kr will take preliminary steps to internally test the application of ERNIE Bot and integrate its technology capabilities while deepening its collaboration with Baidu on product research and development, as well as standard design. Teaming up with Baidu's R&D team to create joint solutions across technology advances, team training, and co-marketing, 36Kr will strengthen its competitive moat and build a full-scenario content ecosystem with AI-enabled solutions and services for its user interactions. With that, 36Kr will lead the transformation and upgrade in the enterprise services and vertical media space. This will pave the way for 36Kr's explorations in the applications of ChatGPT and AIGC technologies, improving content production efficiency and quality, further supporting the Company's roadmap to create a better pan-commerce, pan-technology, and pan-life content ecosystem, and consistently empowering the New Economy.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

