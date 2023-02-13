"You'll See the Difference" as CASE Teases New Attitude, New Equipment and "The New CASE" Heading into CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

"You'll See the Difference" as CASE Teases New Attitude, New Equipment and "The New CASE" Heading into CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment is putting the construction industry on notice with a promise that "You'll See the Difference" at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, held in Las Vegas March 14-18, 2023. The 180-year-old+ manufacturer will highlight "The New CASE" at the industry's largest North American trade show — showcasing groundbreaking new equipment, exciting new partnerships, and a range of new solutions designed to help contractors get more work done, easier and more profitably than ever before.

You'll See the Difference with CASE at CONEXPO 2023 (PRNewswire)

"A focus on innovation is extremely important but it isn't enough to support our industry in 2023 — our dealer network, our equipment, and our team will build on our legacy and turn heads as we make moves to greatly enhance equipment users' productivity," says Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "At CONEXPO, CASE will launch exciting new machines, reveal some unexpected products and our booth will clearly demonstrate our plan for making work easier and more productive."

"All great companies and great brands evolve," says Rebecca Bortner, director of marketing, CASE Construction Equipment. "'The New CASE' marks the next step in our evolution as a brand and we're looking forward to making some waves in the industry."

The CASE booth [West Hall — W40800] will showcase industry and business solutions to make contractors' jobs easier — this includes more than 30 new machines, tons of new attachments, ingenious new technology and educational sessions with tips on best practices around technology, equipment, fleet management and more. CASE will also host new product presentations in the booth Tuesday through Friday at 10 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM, in addition to having loads of knowledgeable team members ready to help industry members get more done, with greater ease than ever before.

"These are just some of the ways CASE is digging deeper, pushing harder and reaching higher to help contractors and business owners win," says Brad Stemper, director of product management — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "We are focused on delivering swift, smooth and smart machines with an operator-first focus and industry leading hip-pocket support from field staff and dealers all throughout North America."

CASE will tease some of this new attitude and business approach at the 2023 ARA Show in Orlando, Florida [Booth 4870] February 13-15 — including a sneak peek at one of the new products the company will officially announce at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023.

"We are making moves with the speed and agility of a startup — all anchored in 180 years of experience in the earthmoving business," says Stemper. "Last year we launched the most talked-about machine in recent history with the industry-first compact dozer loader—the CASE Minotaur™ DL550, and we're moving forward with that same hustle on innovation and practical solutions that will really make a difference for businesses all throughout North America."

The CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, which made countless year-end lists as one of the best new products of the year, will be showcased alongside other recent innovations such as the all-new CASE E Series excavators (new models of which will be shown at the show). The company also promises numerous new product introductions including some entirely new categories for CASE, business solutions, and exciting brand partnerships that will build the foundation for "The New CASE" moving forward.

"2023 will be a year where we reshape the industry and help businesses and equipment owners do better in all facets of their work," concludes Dolan. "CONEXPO is just the start."

For more on CASE at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, visit CaseCE.com/SeetheDifference.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASE Construction Equipment