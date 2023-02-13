Powerbridge Technologies Unveils Plans to Leverage ChatGPT Technology for Early Childhood Education

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions, is pleased to announce its plan to integrate ChatGPT technology into the AI-powered online educational services provided by its subsidiary, Ascendent Insights Education Co., Ltd. ("AIedu").

AIedu is a provider of AI-powered apps and online educational services focusing on guided-reading solutions, with over 20,000 reading materials and a user base of more than 400,000 young children. It serves over 4,000 nurseries and kindergartens with 40,000 educators supported by 10 operational centers and 150 city partners across China.

The integration of ChatGPT technology will enhance our services and provide a more interactive and engaging learning experience for young children. Additionally, the utilization of ChatGPT technology in our early childhood educational apps has the potential to be a game-changer by enabling engaging audio interactions, innovative online creation, and immersive virtual study tours. Our interactive and effective educational apps are expected to be popular among children.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies, commented: "We believe that ChatGPT has the potential to bring significant transformation in the education industry. We are excited to provide a whole new education experience for young children through the use ChatGPT technology. We expect to continue driving growth for the Company and provide attractive returns for our investors.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions. The Company offers software and platform applications, IoT platform services and intelligent devices, supply chain platforms and interactive media services, metaverse and digital services, and cryptomining platform services and cryptocurrency asset operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

