IN CELEBRATION OF BOB MARLEY'S 78TH BIRTHDAY, THE MARLEY FAMILY TUFF GONG AND UME RELEASE BOB MARLEY LIMITED-EDITION VINYL SERIES PRESSED AT TUFF GONG INTERNATIONAL IN JAMAICA - AVAILABLE MARCH 24

BOB MARLEY'S 78TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS STREAM LIVE ON FEBRUARY 6, INCLUDING A SERIES OF EVENTS CULMINATING IN A CONCERT FIT FOR THE REGGAE LEGEND VIA THE OFFICIAL TUFF GONG TV YOUTUBE CHANNEL

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marley Family, Tuff Gong, and UMe commemorate Bob Marley's 78th birthday by honoring his life and musical heritage by announcing twelve limited-edition Bob Marley vinyl L.P.s, each numbered and pressed exclusively at the legendary Tuff Gong International headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, featuring nine original studio albums and two original live albums, plus the world's best-selling reggae album, Legend, all including a highly-desirable Tuff Gong stamp. Additionally, Catch A Fire, initially recorded by The Wailers in Jamaica and eventually released with overdubs and a mix overseen by Island founder Chris Blackwell at the label's London headquarters, will only be available in its original Jamaica-recorded version, with two extra tracks from the sessions and some tracks with longer fades. Produced entirely by Bob Marley & the Wailers and mixed by longtime Marley associate Errol Brown, this Jamaican version are now on vinyl for the first time. Watch the trailer for the Jamaican Pressings HERE

The limited-edition albums were pressed at Tuff Gong's newly refurbished vinyl pressing plant, which re-opened in the summer of 2020 and has an annual capacity of 250,000 units. Each album was mastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters in Los Angeles. To view the complete list of details for the limited-edition Jamaican L.P.s, click HERE. To preorder, please click HERE.

"Fashion Icon," the tenth episode of the Webby-award-winning,* 12-part documentary series Legacy, premieres today on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel. Supported by visuals throughout his career, interviews with those close to him, and from established voices in the fashion and music industries, "Fashion Icon" paints a picture of how Marley's life shaped his wardrobe and how his evolution as a creator solidified his status as a global, and cultural ICON.

In addition to Bob Marley's extensive global impact on music, "Fashion Icon" examines Marley's creative influence on the fashion world, his style's evolution throughout his career, and his far-reaching and unwavering impact on global culture and fashion. The episode explores how Marley's journey from growing up in Jamaica and the years following, including his illustrious music career, influenced his style. In "Fashion Icon," members of the Marley family reveal their perspectives on how Bob's style shaped their appreciation for fashion and how it has influenced others since. The episode is narrated by Cedella Marley and features appearances from Ky-Mani Marley, Rohan Marley, and Skip Marley, as well as insights by famed art director and designer Neville Garrick, Hip-Hop Legend and activist Chuck D. In addition, designers Paul O'Neill (Design Director, Levi's), Aurora James (Creative Director and Founder of luxury accessories brand Brother Vellies), Edvin Thompson, Designer and Creative Director of Theophilio), and Anik Khan, Bangladeshi-American musician & entrepreneur also provide invaluable input on Marley's contribution to the fashion culture. Watch Episode 10, "Fashion Icon," and the previous Legacy Episodes 1-9 on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel HERE

The Official Bob Marley One Love Experience recently made its U.S. debut at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The 12-week engagement showcases never-before-seen Marley photographs and memorabilia while immersing visitors in a journey through his life, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. After a successful 2022 tour through London and Toronto, the experience allows visitors to venture through the One Love Forest, visit the Soul Shakedown Studio and delve into the multi-sensory experience celebrating one of the world's most beloved and unifying musical figures. Purchase tickets HERE

Adding to the birthday festivities, Ziggy Marley will help celebrate the Grand Opening of The Sound, a brand-new venue in Del Mar, CA. Ziggy and his band will perform an extraordinary live tribute to his father, breathing new life into Bob Marley's most iconic songs for two sold-out shows - tonight, February 3, and tomorrow, February 4. For more information on Ziggy Marley's tour dates, please click HERE

Plus, Island Records recently released a reimagining of the Bob Marley and The Wailers classic "Stir It Up" in collaboration with one of the most successful African rappers of all time, Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie. The Caribbean and Africa unite on one of the most recognizable songs in the world to give us romance and nostalgia. Produced by MOG, this song combines the signature guitar strums and soothing bounce we know and love with Sarkodie's iconic flow. The official music video for 'Stir It Up' showcases the vibrant relationship between Jamaica and Ghana. With Sarkodie leading on creative direction, these Ghana-shot visuals authentically explore identity, unity, and community. Watch the video or stream 'Stir It Up' by Bob Marley and Sarkodie now HERE

Lastly, inspired by its breezy vibe, tropical rhythms, and easy-going decree, the Marley family, friends, and fans worldwide will celebrate Bob Marley's 78th Earthstrong under the theme, "Easy Skanking." The virtual celebration will include messages from the family and a series of events culminating in a concert fit for the reggae legend. The annual festivities held at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, will highlight a star-studded show that will be streamed "live" on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel. The concert will feature a slew of popular Jamaican entertainers, including Beenie Man, Patra, Mortimer, Luciano, Lady G, and Khalia, as well as two very special tributes for Wailers member Tyrone Downie and Jo Mersa Marley. Footage from the opening of Bob Marley Experience in Los Angeles will also be available for viewing. Adding to the festivities, SiriusXM will include a previously recorded live concert recorded the Tuff Gong Studio on January 29, 2023, which previously aired exclusively on Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio (SiriusXM, ch. 19) in North America. Join the Bob Marley 78th birthday celebrations LIVE on Monday, February 6, 2023, on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel. To watch the live stream or for more information on all Bob Marley birthday festivities, please click HERE

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

* Bob Marley: Legacy "Rebel Music" – 2022 Webby Award Winner – Music Video

