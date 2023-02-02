Robertshaw Develops Innovative Solution to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Gas Appliances

Reduces Appliance Gas Leakage in Off State by 90 Percent Versus Regulations.

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertshaw has developed an innovative and comprehensive sustainability solution that drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions from gas stoves in the off state.

Robertshaw's patent pending Master Gas Regulator addresses a major environmental concern for both manufacturers of appliances including gas ovens, cooktops and ranges, and the public.

All gas ovens and ranges in the United States are subject to gas leakage limits established for the industry by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Robertshaw's Master Gas Regulator reduces appliance gas leakage by 90 percent compared to the ANSI standard.

The Master Gas Regulator also detects pressure at the gas inlet and shuts down the appliance to limit gas leakage into the home environment.

In addition to its leak detection and shutdown capabilities, the Robertshaw solution includes two redundant shutoff valves, for a third layer of leak protection.

In addition to the Master Gas Regulator, Robertshaw can address indoor air quality by reducing nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) emissions in appliances. NO₂ can trigger inflammation in the airway and irritate the lungs, worsening respiratory illnesses such as asthma. A patented Robertshaw ultra-low NOx burner technology could be applied to top burners on gas ovens, cooktops, and ranges.

"The kitchen is where families gather. It's the center of our home. We believe consumers are looking for sustainability in their life choices, and Robertshaw is committed to helping our customers deliver on their expectation of innovation, environmental quality, and safety for a sustainable future," said John Hewitt, Robertshaw CEO.

"The Master Gas Regulator is the latest of countless Robertshaw innovations that are designed to improve gas appliance performance, safety, and indoor air quality for the families for whom the kitchen is the heartbeat of the home."

For more information, contact us at productmarketing@robertshaw.com. Visit Robertshaw.com for more information.

Robertshaw is a leading global design, engineering and manufacturing company that sells components and systems solutions into the residential white goods, commercial appliance, HVAC, and transportation industries. Robertshaw has been a leading innovator in flow control of gas, water, and other fluids for over 120 years. We are headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, and employ more than 6,500 employees in 14 countries.

Robertshaw's mission is to deliver unquestionable service to our customers by being the best at delivering innovative product solutions that increase safety, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Robertshaw helps manufacturers bring their visions to market.

