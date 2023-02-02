Promontory Therapeutics to Present Clinical Trial for PT-112 in Prostate Cancer at the ASCO 2023 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing small molecule immunotherapies in oncology, will present a poster on its clinical trial in progress of PT-112, its lead therapeutic candidate, in patients with late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, to be held at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2023 Genitourinary Cancers (ASCO GU) Symposium. ASCO GU will take place in San Francisco and online on Feb. 16-18, 2023.

Poster Session Details

Title: A phase 2 study of immunogenic cell death inducer PT-112 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Abstract Number: TPS292

Session Information: Trials in Progress Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer

Session Date: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

Speaker/Lead Author: Alan Bryce, MD

Abstracts will be published online on the ASCO GU website at 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 13.

About PT-112

PT-112 is the first small-molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to dendritic cells and lead to downstream immune effector cell recruitment in the tumor microenvironment. PT-112 represents a highly potent inducer of this immunological form of cancer cell death. Further, PT-112 harbors a property known as osteotropism, or the propensity of the drug to reach its highest concentrations in certain areas of the bone, making it a candidate for treatment of patients with cancers that originate in, or metastasize to, the bone. The first in-human study of PT-112 demonstrated an attractive safety profile and evidence of long-lasting responses among heavily pre-treated patients and won "Best Poster" within the Developmental Therapeutics category at the ESMO 2018 Annual Congress. The combination Phase 1b dose escalation study of PT-112 with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab in solid tumors was reported in an oral presentation at the ESMO 2020 Virtual Congress and the Phase 2a dose confirmation cohort in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients was reported at ESMO I-O 2022. The Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma presented at ASH 2020 is the third completed Phase 1 study of PT-112. Monotherapy Phase 2 development is ongoing in mCRPC, and includes the Phase 2 proof of concept study in thymic epithelial tumors under the company's formal CRADA with the NCI.

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on small molecule immunotherapy. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is the first small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to pattern recognition receptors on dendritic cells and promote the adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile, and two Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company also sponsored the completed clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the NCI utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors where PT-112 has received Orphan Drug designation.

